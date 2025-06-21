BYU Target Jax Tanner’s Inclination Confirmed as Four-Way Recruiting Battle Heats Up

Jax Tanner might not have the flashiest ranking or the flashiest zip code. But make no mistake—this Idaho lineman is no hidden gem. He’s just hidden from recruiting networks that struggle to evaluate a player dominating defenders in a less scouted area. But college football blue bloods are watching. And this weekend, BYU might just get the last word. Tanner’s official visit to Provo has Cougar Nation buzzing. Is it a formality or a final pitch?

When BYU stays on the board with Oregon, Michigan, and Tennessee as finalists, it tells something. On June 20th, BYU insider Jake Hatch and Jeff Hansen hopped onto Locked On Cougars podcast, and couldn’t stop glazing Jax Tanner. “You had guys like a Jax Tanner, who’s out of Idaho—I think the number two recruit out of that state… bordering on four-star status,” Jake Hatch said. “He screams prototypical BYU lineman. Just a tough, hard-nosed player that BYU succeeds with more often than not.”

And Jeff Hansen didn’t hesitate to double down: “Jax Tanner is legitimately elite. I think he will be a four-star by the time all is said and done… He plays offensive line with the kind of attitude you’d want a defensive tackle to play with. He’s seeking out contact. He’s quick off the line; he gets into his position and into footing. His footwork is phenomenal. His hands are strong. He’s violent. I love the way Jax Tanner plays the game.”

Tanner has nearly 30 offers. He’s the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year. Not one sack allowed. 115 pancake blocks. And somehow, still a three-star? We’ll let the game tape speak louder than the stars. He’s got a blue-collar build and a warlord’s mindset. Plays tackle in high school, projects to guard in college, and hits with the kind of nastiness you can’t coach. That’s why Michigan brought him in. That’s why Tennessee flew him out. And that’s why Kalani Sitake’s staff has been constantly in Idaho, recruiting hard.

Tanner’s decision is coming soon—late June or early July. And BYU is getting the final visit. Jeff Hansen gave BYU’s standing on Jax Tanner’s case: “I love the position that BYU is in to get him late, to get his last—he’s expected to make a late June, early July decision. So to get his last visit before that decision, I think BYU’s in a really, really strong position.”

BYU knows they don’t always win head-to-head against the Big Ten and SEC when it comes to NIL arms races due to the program’s beliefs and standards. Tanner’s one of BYU’s top priorities in that 2026 class, and the coaching staff’s already made a bunch of trips up to Idaho to check him out at his high school. And he could change BYU’s recruiting game along with Ryder Lyons.

Can Kalani Sitake pull Ryder Lyons this weekend?

All eyes are on Ryder Lyons. Like, every coach in America would trade their QB room for him. This one from Folsom has the whole package—arm, legs, leadership, and Latter-day Saint ties. He’s the No. 5 quarterback in the country with the decision of a lifetime sitting on his doorstep. And this weekend, Provo becomes ground zero.

The Cougars aren’t just hoping—they’re going all in for Ryder Lyons. BYU already has his heart. Now they’re trying to win his heart. And if they pull this off, it’s going to flip the script on BYU football recruiting. “I’ve said for two years that I think he’s the best quarterback in the country,” Brandon Huffman said this week. “He’s the No. 1 player in California. For my money, I will take him as the best quarterback in the country.”

Lyons canceled his USC visit. His brother plays there, and he still said nope. He visited BYU. And now he’s going to announce it next week—right after a weekend in Provo. Coincidence? Or a calculated move?

Sources say BYU is up against Oregon’s NIL empire. The Ducks can throw numbers around. Guaranteed money, even if he gets hurt. That’s tough to compete with. But BYU is pitching something money can’t buy: fit. Family. Familiarity. They’re not strangers to his faith, his goals, or his two-year mission to the Philippines starting in January.

That message is landing. Lyons is low-key expected to commit before June 26. That timing matters—NIL clearinghouse rules change on July 1, and he’ll be out of the country by then. And if that lands, Kalani Sitake just pulled the biggest QB commit in school history. A Lyons commit would ignite the whole board. The Pula twins. Tanner. Bott Mulitalo. The whole thing could pop. And suddenly, the Cougars’ 2026 class becomes a Top 25 story.