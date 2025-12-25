C.J. Stroud’s Ohio State Teammate Confesses Truth to Him After Playing Guilty Against Referee

On an NFL field, every opponent is a rival, but some loyalties run deeper than the jersey. Just ask CJ Stroud and Tommy Eichenberg. Even as NFL opponents, Eichenberg kept it real with Stroud. The Las Vegas Raiders linebacker didn’t hesitate to spill the truth to his ex-Ohio State Buckeyes teammate after a referee caught him in the act.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m on punt; how can I hold? I’m on punt!” the Raiders linebacker Eichenberg was caught defending himself to the referee in their December 21 face-off against the Houston Texans.

After wrapping up the quick conversation while returning, Eichenberg did not forget to strike up a chit-chat with his former teammate, Stroud, who now dons a rival’s jersey. “I’m holding the f— out of him,” quipped Eichenberg, which left Stroud smirking.

ADVERTISEMENT

To understand the dynamic between the two, we’ll have to rewind the clock to their time together in Scarlet and Grey. Eichenberg featured for Ohio State from 2019-23. CJ Stroud also shared the same locker room from 2020-22. Despite being in two different units, we even got glimpse of their bond at Columbus.

During an Ohio State practice in November 2022, two surprise “coordinators” popped up on the sideline. Stroud and Eichenberg flipped the script, trading their helmets for play sheets. Stroud ran the offense, while Eichenberg called the shots on defense. Practice turned into must-see theater.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was fun to watch,” the head coach, Ryan Day, was delighted by the sight.

With Stroud and Eichenberg holding the clipboards, the third-string units ran a goal-line sequence from the 10. Fast-forward to the pros. Stroud went No. 2 overall to the Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft, while Eichenberg landed with the Raiders in the fifth round (148th pick) in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, by then, Stroud was already a seasoned NFL vet. When the 2024 NFL Combine was in full swing in Indianapolis, Stroud was keen to show his support for his former teammate. Sharing Eichenberg’s highlight reel on his IG story, Stroud had dropped a “🐐” emoji.

CJ Stroud and Tommy Eichenberg’s career path

With the Buckeyes cruising at 8-0 in November 2022, national recognition came calling. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. emerged as Maxwell Award semifinalists, while Eichenberg earned Bednarik Award semifinalist status as one of college football’s top defensive forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

In just two seasons at Ohio State, Stroud climbed into rare Buckeye air. He piled up 8,123 passing yards on 830 attempts, trailing only J.T. Barrett on the school’s all-time list. His two years as the starter rank second and third all-time at Ohio State, behind only Dwayne Haskins’ Big Ten-record 4,831-yard season.

And when it comes to one-game fireworks, Stroud stands alone. He’s the only Buckeye quarterback to throw for 500+ yards in a game, torching the Utah Utes for 573 yards and six touchdowns in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Cut to Eichenberg, who was named the Big Ten’s top linebacker in 2023. From 2020-23, he racked up 268 combined tackles and 21 tackles for loss.

Then came the NFL. In the Houston Texans’ 39-37 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, Stroud broke the single-game league record for most passing yards by a rookie with 470.

ADVERTISEMENT

Las Vegas feels good about its linebacker depth, and Eichenberg is a big reason why. He saw action in 14 games in 2024, made one start, added four defensive tackles, and paced the Raiders with nine special-teams tackles. In 2025, he continued to make noise, notching 14 solo tackles.

Same Buckeye roots, different NFL roads. CJ Stroud and Tommy Eichenberg may be rivals now, but moments like these remind fans they’ll always see each other as Ohio State brothers.