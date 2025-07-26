Cade Klubnik Addresses Critical Concern as Paul Finebaum Snubs Garrett Nussmeier Ahead of Week 1

Dabo Swinney’s not just trying to bounce back in 2025. No, he’s chasing ghosts—the vintage kind. That Deshaun Watson, Trevor-Lawrence magic. After three years of Clemson tiptoeing around the edge of irrelevance, 2025 might just be the year Dabo Swinney and his Tigers finally wake the hell up. And the only man standing between Swinney and a comeback tour? Cade Klubnik, baby. And make no mistake, the kid’s cooking. But just when you thought he’d finally silenced the doubters with his 2024 season, he goes and pulls the curtain back on what’s still keeping him up at night—red zone clunks, missed daggers, and… using his legs smarter?

Let’s run it back real quick. Cade Klubnik didn’t just show up last season. He stormed in like a man on a revenge tour, dropping 3,639 passing yards and 36 TDs like it was light work. Toss in 463 yards on the ground and 7 more scores, and yes—man’s numbers were looking like a video game glitch. Clemson’s offense under Klubnik found its teeth again, averaging 34.7 points and nearly 452 yards per game. They weren’t just moving the ball—they were hunting with it. Red zone? Efficient. Long ball? Lethal. The Tigers finally looked like the Tigers again. But Cade isn’t settling.

That’s the scary part. At ACC Media Days, Klubnik straight up aired out the issues still stuck in his head. “I would say the first thing is, obviously using my legs when I need to—not relying on them too much,” Klubnik said. “One of the biggest things that I’m working on is just red zone offense. I want to be efficient. Five or six yards, man, that’s gold. That’s gold down there. So, let’s be great down there. Let’s be efficient.” And he’s not wrong. Clemson made it to the red zone a ton last year, but walked away with field goals way too often. Cade wants touchdowns. Period. And he’s working for it.

Not just on scrambles or broken plays; he wants to be elite at throwing on the run. Think Patrick Mahomes vibes but in Death Valley. Clemson’s red zone TD rate sat at 60% last year. Good? Sure. Great? Not for Klubnik. Against ranked squads? The Tigers still got points 80% of the time, but touchdowns were harder to come by. If Klubnik can push those numbers up just a little, we’re talking playoff lock-in. However, what’s wild is how self-aware Cade is.

But now he’s out here treating five-yard gains like gold doubloons in the red zone and talking about being a top-tier thrower on the run. That’s maturity. Cade Klubnik doubled down on the second thing he’s working on this offseason. “Obviously, getting the ball downfield—we got the dudes to do it. These guys can run. These guys can go up and get the ball. So, let’s get the ball downfield. Explosion. And honestly, just manage the game. Let’s put our team in the best scenario we can to go win games,” Klubnik said. And let’s talk deep balls for a second.

Clemson’s aerial game in 2024 was straight fireworks. Klubnik led the FBS with 16 TD passes of 20+ yards. He logged 35 completions over 25 yards and 82 of 15+. He averaged 16.6 yards per deep attempt—sixteen point SIX. That ain’t just letting it fly. That’s air raids with purpose. That’s strategic bombs over linebackers and corners left on skates. And with the WR crew he’s got in 2025? Sheesh. Antonio Williams is still that guy after going for 904 yards and 11 TDs. Then you got Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore—both clocking in with 650+ yards as freshmen—and now adding Tristan Smith, a 6’5″ red zone nightmare from Southeast Missouri State, who just casually dropped 934 yards last year. That’s a buffet of weapons, and Cade’s the chef.

But no matter how stacked Clemson looks, Week 1 is where the smoke really starts. Because staring back at Cade from the other sideline will be LSU’s golden boy—Garrett Nussmeier. A potential Heisman finalist. A gunslinger with a rocket launcher for an arm. And guess who just poured gasoline on the fire?

Paul Finebaum shares take on Cade Klubnik & Garrett Nussmeier Week 1 Battle

The 2025 Heisman odds are already locked in: Arch Manning at the top, then Nussmeier, then Klubnik. But Paul Finebaum is not willing to put the LSU QB ahead of his Clemson counterpart. “That is fact,” Finebaum said when asked if Klubnik’s better than Nussmeier. “We’re splitting hairs here because these are the two best quarterbacks in the country. Nussmeier is the son of a coach, and he is well prepared. But I like Klubnik better in the clutch.”

That’s a massive vote of confidence. Because say what you want about Nussmeier—he’s regarded as one of the last pure gunslinging QB left in college football, and his deep ball is practically a heat-seeking missile—but Finebaum’s not sold on the timing. Nussmeier dropped over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns last year, but those 12 picks leave doubts. Worryingly, nine of those came in LSU’s final five games. Right when it mattered most. Crunch time became cringe time. The guy’s got that Brett Favre-style energy—big plays, big risk. And Finebaum’s not the only one seeing it. “I saw Nussmeier make too many mistakes under pressure and do too much.” Translation? The lights get bright, and the man starts freelancing like it’s backyard ball. That won’t fly against Clemson’s defense.

Harry Douglas, Finebaum’s colleague on Get Up, wasn’t shy either. “Klubnik is a dual-threat quarterback and I thought he made tremendous strides last season,” Douglas said. “He is really grasping Garrett Riley and that offense.” It’s not just potential; it’s execution. Klubnik isn’t dreaming about being great. He’s working like he already is and doesn’t want to lose it. And that’s the key here.

Garrett Nussmeier might be low-key more naturally gifted, might have the higher ceiling, but Cade Klubnik? The man’s putting in the dirty work. He’s watching film, fixing red zone flaws, and building chemistry with a stacked WR room. Could make the same argument for Garrett Nussmeier, though. Anyway, that Week 1 showdown on August 30 at Memorial Stadium? That isn’t just a game—it’s a season maker or breaker. Winner walks into Heisman convo. Loser? Hello, 0-1 and possibly five straight years of LSU starting the season with a fat L.