Cade Klubnik Gets Fresh Draft Stock Boost After Bold Clemson Title Declaration

What’s the biggest clarity that a college football player can receive? A clean chit from one’s head coach. In Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s case, Dabo Swinney wants his quarterback to be the best version of himself. “I mean, he wasn’t terrible. I know everybody was like, ‘Oh my god’, I say one critical thing. He’s had a really good spring. I didn’t think he was as sharp as he needed to be in that first scrimmage.” Turns out that the 2025 season is likely to gift him with his wish.

Now, does the universe deserve all the credit? Definitely not. Klubnik is now surviving on Gatorade. After all, he has tapped into a revamp mode and can no longer afford to take things easy. Reports say that he is now training in California with renowned quarterback coach Jordan Palmer, the best man in this sector. Palmer has been the name behind NFL stars like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes. And all these efforts did not go unnoticed.

On June 30, CFB insider CJ Vogel tweeted, “Spent a lot of time around quarterbacks this weekend. And the more I look forward to the start of the year, the more I’m firmly of the belief that Cade Klubnik is the best quarterback in the country entering the season.” The analyst had some parameters based on which he gave Klubnik gold stars. Vogel noted, “Battle-tested, proven, mobile, cut down from mistakes and ultimately produced at the highest level a year ago.” On the June 28-29 weekend, Klubnik was there at the Manning Passing Academy, and it was his second time attending it. The quarterback wasn’t interested in competing against the other quarterbacks in attendance at the event. However, he used this opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. That includes the season opener against LSU and QB Garrett Nussmeier, who is also at the 2025 MPA.

He shared, as soon as he returns to campus after the Manning Passing Academy, Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley will begin implementing game plan initiatives in preparation for their season opener. Well, the quarterback had already proved himself last season. For instance, against Appalachian State, he came up with 378 yards and 5 touchdowns. Then, against the Texas Longhorns, Klubnik posted 336 yards and 3 touchdowns. On that note, Vogel is not the only one to count so high on the quarterback.

ESPN’s Rece Davis placed Klubnik at the No.3 spot in their list of Top 5 quarterbacks. However, the analyst came up with how he wants the quarterback to be in 2025. “Number three, I’m gonna go with the quarterback for my preseason number one team in the country, Cade Klubnik. Now, the one thing I want to see from Klubnik is to throw the ball down the field a little bit more. And I think they’re going to be able to do that with the improvements that they’ve made at receivers.” Swinney has spread out a safety net by adding two Top 10 wide receivers in college football- Antonio Williams and sophomore standout Bryant Wesco. With all the things falling into the right place, can Klubnik quench his thirst?

Cade Klubnik’s last stand for Clemson glory

Well, Klubnik has passed the test of loyalty, staying locked in with Swinney’s squad. Wondering about the reason? He had some unfinished business. As he once shared, “I’m still hungry for what I know this program has… I came to Clemson to win a national championship. That’s still right here for me.” So, now you know what Klubnik’s 2025 vision board looks like. The discussion for the Tigers’ 2025 Natty chase starts to thicken from here.

Clemson has three Natty feathers in their hat. 1981, 2016, and the last one was added in 2018. With that being said, Clemson has not quite felt like Clemson in a little bit of time now. However, not to forget, Klubnik is another year wiser and another year better entering his final season in college football. The quarterback’s dream to join the Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence is yet to be fulfilled. So, he does not want to settle for the playoffs or the ACC championship. Klubnik has his eyes on the exclusive, the Natty.

“I came to Clemson to win one, and it’d be really cool. But I think more than anything, I want to be remembered for the person I was off the field as well, and the impact that I had on people. Because I think that’s going to carry on for a long time, too. To do both of those would be really awesome.” Still not convinced about Cade Klubnik’s potential. He now got an NFL seal. According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, Klubnik “reminds” him of Baker Mayfield because of his arm strength, awareness, and accuracy. But this is not the right time for the quarterback to soak up the NFL buzz. He has got too many things on his plate- a championship, a Natty, a Heisman. So, Klubnik’s mission is simple: own the now, and greatness will follow.