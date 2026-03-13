Cade Klubnik Sends Message to 32 NFL Teams After Accepting Bitter Truth of His Clemson Tenure

Cade Klubnik enters the NFL draft with a lackluster season weighing down on him. It’s a concerning situation for a prospect like him, who was once touted to go as the No. 1 pick. Now, he is predicted to slide right down to Day 2 or 3. However, the QB is trying his best to improve his chances, and highlighted a key skill of his that he wants teams to consider.

“I feel like I would have loved to continue to just push the ball downfield and be a little bit more aggressive,” Klubnik said at Clemson’s Pro Day, referring to what he thinks NFL teams might underestimate about him. “I feel like I got to showcase that a little bit today, and my deep ball. I think that my ability to get the ball downfield, and really stretch the field and be accurate there, is something that I was excited to go and put on tape today.”

Klubnik chose to bring attention to his deep ball skills at the Combine. He earned an A- grade from The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer, who noticed a “zip” in his throws and accuracy in deep passes. The QB doesn’t have much trouble when it comes to getting the ball downfield; in the 2025 season, a lot of these attempts were dropped. Clemson led the ACC in drops last season.

Klubnik’s accuracy actually improved this season, standing at 65.6%. Had those passes not been dropped, he had the potential to go higher. However, the QB has struggled in pressure situations. Klubnik has missed throws to wide-open receivers, and some of those could easily be touchdowns. Clemson’s offense, as a whole, broke down as well, leaving the quarterback with little room for improvement.

Klubnik gave his all on Pro Day and impressed NFL scouts. His throws to fellow draftees Antonio Williams and Adam Randall went the distance, which backed up the QB’s claims. At 6’1″, he is pretty average for an NFL quarterback in terms of height. His arm strength in pushing the ball downfield will be tested. But he has given something to the scouts to at least believe that he can be developed.

“I think his best football’s still in front of him, he’s gonna have a great pro career and is gonna play a long time,” Swinney said of the QB at Pro Day. “I think he’s a guy that’s gonna continue to develop and do great things at the next level.”

Cade Klubnik’s true potential was seen in his 2024 season, where he emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in college football. That production is the reason why he is still on draft boards. However, his problematic senior season will push him down in the draft.

Cade Klubnik reflects on facing a disappointing situation in the draft

The Clemson star clearly needs a reset. Regardless of where he goes, he will have to sit out the 2026 season to develop and come back strong next year. Because of this reason, Klubnik has slid down to being a Round 4 pick at best. This reality will pinch at the QB, especially because he was a projected No. 1 pick entering the 2025 season. This year’s draft has a weak QB class, and yet, Klubnik is tabbed as QB No. 9 on ESPN’s big board. When asked about his tough situation in the draft, Klubnik put on a smile and answered as positively as he could.

“I have not even thought about it to be honest,” he told the press. “I’m thinking about this moment right here. I’m just going to take it one day at a time…God’s got me. “Who knows, I could go anywhere. That’s what’s cool about it as well.”

PFF predicted him to go as the 99th pick to the Steelers. Aaron Rodgers remains a question mark for Pittsburgh, which allows Klubnik some room on the roster. If the veteran QB stays on with the team, the rookie will have so much to learn from and a chance to “unlock his physical tools.” Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards in 2024 and hauled in 36 scores. He looks dim now, but his true ceiling is yet to be reached. Steelers scouts have also been to five game days to watch Klubnik, and at this point, this is the best possible fit for him.

Klubnik still has hope, but it looks like he is prepared for the slide in the draft order. He only has his film to count on to get him the best possible team, and he’s made sure to add the finishing touches to it in the Combine and Pro Day.