Caleb Downs Sends Message to Ohio State Locker Room, Joins Brother to Fight Homelessness

The 2024 season gifted Caleb Downs with some of the greatest honors and happiest times. The reigning Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year is coming off a sensational season in his first year with the Ohio State Buckeyes. In his first year, Downs led the nation’s best defensive unit while being named a unanimous All-American selection. Does that mean that the 20-year-old will live on his hype, leaving his play on autopilot mode?

No way. Downs might be the best defensive back in football, but he knows he still has room to grow. And the growth is not going to be inward, but outward. The defensive back still has to fix some loopholes in his gameplay. For instance, his tackling skills need some serious repairing. While he takes care of himself, he comes as a big respite and trustworthy spot for the Ohio State locker room.

Moving into the 2025 season, the onus is on how well of a team player the players are. We have seen how LaNorris Sellers has earned strong locker room praise after he helped his mates to grow along with him. Later on, Nebraska legend Aaron Taylor had some suggestions for their struggling quarterback Dylan Raiola. “I would say, as an offensive line, my advice would be you have to make sure that all five of you guys, from tackle to tackle, are family.” The same goes for the defensive line as well. And this is something Downs has realized himself. On July 15, the Buckeyes’ safety was interviewed by WBNS 10TV. The host asked, “You obviously had a leadership role last year, but it takes an even bigger step here.”

He continued, “How have you seen that change and how do you hope you’re perceived as a leader as you get ready for your junior season?” Downs is one of only three starters returning from the Buckeyes’ defense that ranked first nationally. He transferred from Alabama and immediately became the strength of the defense, which played a significant part. Downs returned six punts on the season for a 16.3-yard average, including a 79-yard touchdown vs. No. 5 Indiana for the Buckeyes’ first punt return TD in 10 years. Downs shared his thoughts on uplifting himself and his teammates simultaneously. “I just hope to be seen as somebody that, ‘Hey, Caleb’s been in a lot of big games, he’s been through it. If you ever need anything, if you ever need to talk about anything, if you have any questions about how to prepare, you can ask him.”

Seen as the best safety in college football by Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick, Downs joins an elite group. The premium bench features Trevor Lawrence, Derek Stingley Jr., and Brock Bowers. His USP lies in getting off the blocks and comes off as an excellent open-field tackler. Downs is seen as the perfect package. He is a flat defender in pass coverage, who is too good at covering players, is also a deep safety. So, the Buckeyes players will be glad to run to Downs for advice. He reassured, “I’m open to helping my teammates any way that I can, and at the end of the day, their success helps me and my success helps them. So at the end of the day, we’re in this together and got to do everything we can to help each other.” While managing his duties, Downs is now on a heartfelt mission.

Caleb Downs’ mission beyond the field

Apart from football, the Buckeyes’ safety has picked up some sincere interest in golf. However, with time, the activity away from the gridiron served as more than a hobby for Downs. He had his brother and Indianapolis Colts star, Josh, by his side. The duo then hosted the Trust Downs Foundation’s inaugural Driving Hope Classic at Top Golf on July 14. The motive of the philanthropic endeavor? As per the reports, Downs would give away a portion of the event’s proceeds to support programs that take care of the homeless.

This would help in the process of providing shelter, essential resources, and pathways to long-term stability for those in need. Along with his brother, Downs got the support from his parents, the current Ohio State football team members, and the coaching staff. The golf event also featured a silent auction to benefit charitable causes. Downs has been very particular about who to assign the duties. To him, Huckleberry House gained the trust that has done a good job in attending to homeless and at-risk youth. Their services include offering temporary housing, a 24/7 crisis shelter, and counseling services.

“I’ve spent time at Huckleberry House, donated to them before, so I’m just hoping that they can do what they need to do with whatever funds that we’re able to give them, and help people that are in need,” shared Caleb Downs. At 20, he is doing it all— grinding, leading, and giving back. It makes fans question, ‘How does he manage the load?’