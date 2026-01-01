Calls for Kalen DeBoer Firing Mount as HC Commits Game-Losing Mistake at Rose Bowl

Alabama had never crossed paths with Indiana. But in their first-ever tango, Kalen DeBoer stepped straight into the deep end. A second-quarter Rose Bowl gamble backfired hard, turning up the thermostat on his seat in Tuscaloosa. Now, fans already want him out of the door.

DeBoer wasted no time putting his stamp on the game. On fourth-and-1, rather than punting the ball away, he chose to keep the offense on the field even though Alabama was deep in its own territory, the 34-yard line. The play failed.

DeBoer tried a shovel pass, a short, quick forward flip, from Daniel Hill to Germie Bernard, but the defense stopped Bernard just short of the first-down marker. And the fans were ready with the report cards.

This is a developing story…