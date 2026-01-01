brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Calls for Kalen DeBoer Firing Mount as HC Commits Game-Losing Mistake at Rose Bowl

BySoheli Tarafdar

Jan 1, 2026 | 5:58 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Calls for Kalen DeBoer Firing Mount as HC Commits Game-Losing Mistake at Rose Bowl

BySoheli Tarafdar

Jan 1, 2026 | 5:58 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Alabama had never crossed paths with Indiana. But in their first-ever tango, Kalen DeBoer stepped straight into the deep end. A second-quarter Rose Bowl gamble backfired hard, turning up the thermostat on his seat in Tuscaloosa. Now, fans already want him out of the door. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

DeBoer wasted no time putting his stamp on the game. On fourth-and-1, rather than punting the ball away, he chose to keep the offense on the field even though Alabama was deep in its own territory, the 34-yard line. The play failed. 

DeBoer tried a shovel pass, a short, quick forward flip, from Daniel Hill to Germie Bernard, but the defense stopped Bernard just short of the first-down marker. And the fans were ready with the report cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved