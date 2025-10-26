Calls Mount Against Deion Sanders after Stubborn Colarado Decision against Utah

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes got off to a truly terrible start against the Utah Utes. The Buffs are at their lowest during Deion Sanders’ regime. All thanks to Kaidon Salter and his heroics (blunder). Every time Kaidon Salter throws a football, Deion Sanders finds himself dumbfounded on the sidelines. Boulders fans are calling for Deion Sanders’ job.

On October 26th, Kaidon Salter decided to put up his worst performance of his career, and the crazy part? The game didn’t even reach the half-time point yet. Kaidon Salter was throwing hospital balls and missing the basic ABC type of throws. The former Liberty gunslinger completed 4 of his 12 for 24 yards, and a pick. It’s not often you see a gunslinger having the same range completion percentage and passing yards. It was a really tough first fifteen minutes for Colorado, and they found themselves in a deep hole almost immediately.

In just the first quarter, Utah jumped out to a huge 17–0 lead. The Buffs’ offense couldn’t get anything going, and it was actually painful for fans to watch. Meanwhile, Utah’s offense was having a field day, racking up over 200 total yards in that first quarter alone. And guess what? They doubled down in the second quarter, scoring another 16 points. Kyle Whittingham’s Utes are up 43–0, already rushing for 247 yards and almost 400 total yards.

Colorado is down by 43 points at halftime, their worst deficit since they trailed Oregon 56-0 back on Oct. 27, 2012. That day, Oregon ran away with the game, eventually winning 70-14. The Utes are on track to break that record, and most importantly, they are doing it without their QB1. The fans weren’t having it

Salter has had a tough year in general, and this blunder against the Utes is just another example of his ongoing issues. Back in early October, he threw three interceptions in a loss to TCU. He’s had to deal with a lot this season, including being benched at one point, so consistency has been a real challenge for him. Against a tough opponent like Utah, those kinds of mistakes in a high-pressure moment can really hurt, and that’s exactly what happened for the Buffs in the first half.

Boulder calls for Deion Sanders’ job security over Kaidon Salter’s blunder

Boulder fans are literally frustrated with Deion Sanders for still keeping Kaidon Salter in the game. One fan wrote: “It’s a choice to keep Kaidon Salter in the game, by the way. That is a CHOICE. If Deion Sanders doesn’t yank this guy out by his helmet, I’m going to start a petition to get him fired. I’m dead serious. I want Kaidon Salter’s scholarship ripped into pieces.” Demanding to revoke the scholarship sounds harsh, but given Salter’s performance, it’s easy to see why fans are upset.

Another fan questioned Salter’s football IQ: “Kaidon Salter gave up a safety without being sacked lol. Deion Sanders, what does Salter have on you? There’s no reason he should ever see the field again.” Normally, a safety happens if the QB or running back trips in their own end zone, but Salter managed to create a rare, once-in-five-years type of mistake.

One fan criticized Sanders’ decision-making: “At what point did Deion Sanders finally pull Salter? Because if this keeps up and you don’t put JuJu in after halftime, I lose faith in you as a coach. You need a spark, and game time at that point only helps JuJu. Hell, you can even put Staub in for a spark.” At this point, everyone is convinced Kaidon Salter isn’t the guy, especially after a three-interception game against TCU. Despite knowing this, the least Sanders could do is develop JuJu Lewis by giving him playing time.

Another fan went after Sanders’ coaching ability: “Kaidon Salter is extremely bad, and Deion Sanders is not a competent coach without the NFL talent he rolled over from his FCS job. Poorly coached team with an awful QB.” It’s hard to defend Sanders; ever since moving on from Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and others, he looks very average. His record is roughly 7–7 without Shedeur Sanders to save him.

Finally, one fan held Sanders accountable: “If Deion Sanders does not bench THIS man after that blatant throw to the defender, his JOB NEEDS TO BE QUESTIONED!” Facts are facts: despite a 3–4 record, Sanders needs to make a change immediately. The game was still at halftime, but there’s a good chance this might be the last time we see Kaidon Salter on the field.