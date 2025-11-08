Calls Mount for Deion Sanders to Bring Back Colorado Transfer Who Broke 12-Year Bond to Move On

Deion Sanders’ past might just be circling back to haunt him in Boulder. The Buffaloes are once again stuck at 5.2 yards per play, a déjà vu from 2023’s 4-8 stumble. But fans think there’s one person who could change Colorado’s fate. And fate, it seems, is listening. A former player who shared a 12-year bond with Coach Prime is suddenly ready for a fresh start. And fans come up with their demand to Deion for a reunion.

Back in April 2024, Dylan Edwards bid farewell to the Boulder camp and jumped into Kansas State. More than a year later, he now wants to test his water elsewhere. As Hayes Fawcett tweeted on November 7, “BREAKING: Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports He’s totaled 2,100 All-Purpose Yards & 15 TDs in his career.” Injuries limited Edwards to just four games this year, but he can redshirt, giving him a fresh two-year window to make his mark. Will Deion give the young chap one more chance?

Well, Deion has almost molded Edwards with his own hands. While signing the running back, Coach Prime said, “We’ve coached that kid since he was, I think, 5 or 6 years old, and his sibling. It’s a special bond.” However, Edwards’ departure soon took an ugly turn. Back in April 2024, Deion was having a tough time because of the transfer portal. Things were sensitive in Boulder with Cormani McClain’s “play for clicks” allegations still fresh. After McClain dragged Deion and the Buffs through the mud, Coach Prime came up with a meeting. He had put up a request, “Look, just let me know now [if you’re entering the portal]. I don’t want no surprises. Who wants to leave?”

Edwards was part of the meeting and did not raise his hands. However, just after a few days, on April 24, he took to X and confirmed his departure, “Thank You Colorado✊🏽💯 Appreciate all the love and support! Very Humbled and Very Thankful🖤 Romans 8:31.” After racking up 76 carries for 321 yards and one touchdown, he made the decision to leave.

This earned him a “coward” tag from DJ Blessone. But almost a year has passed, so Buffs fans now want Deion to forget how things ended and pick up his phone and make a call to Edwards.

Fans are rooting high for Dylan Edwards’ return to Boulder

The 2024 season has been in Edwards’ favor. He racked up 546 rushing yards, five touchdowns, and capped it off with a 71-yard punt return, an all-out dominant performance. Since his back had hit against the wall in the 2025 season, a fan requested, “gone head and let dawg know it’s time come back home so yall boys can ball out next season.” In the 2025 season, the junior only racked up 205 yards.

Edwards’ 2025 season got off to a rough start, exiting Week 0 against the Iowa State Cyclones without taking a single offensive snap. Injured on a punt return, he didn’t return to action until Week 3 versus the Arizona Wildcats. A fan requested, “Bring him home Omarion!!!!” After all he had shown his spark back in Boulder. Edwards was the first player in seven seasons to score four touchdowns from scrimmage in his FBS debut.

Back in Deion’s camp, Edwards became the first true freshman in Colorado history to surpass 250 rushing and receiving yards in a single season.“Get him back to Boulder!” requested a fan. A milestone achieved only eight times before, the last by Phillip Lindsay in 2017.

Edwards’ Colorado chapter came with him being named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after week one against TCU. “@DeionSanders I’d recruit him back bruh!!🙏🏾❤️😎,” a fan came up with a request to Coach Prime.

Dylan Edwards was not sure about his commitment to Colorado. Originally committed to Notre Dame out of high school, he de-committed on December 8, 2022, before pledging to Colorado just two days later. Still then a fan hopes to see Edwards in Boulder. He wrote, “Bro left to be closer to home, it seemed like so I doubt there’s any bad blood in Boulder. Bring him back!” Time will tell if Deion Sanders gets the first call this time.