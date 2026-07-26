“Calls Were Being Made”: Paul Finebaum Reveals Alabama Boosters Considered $63M Decision About Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer has to be the only head coach to suffer back-to-back four-loss seasons in his first two years as Alabama’s head coach and not get fired. However, Paul Finebaum recently revealed that DeBoer was on thin ice after losing the season opener to the Florida State Seminoles, who later finished 5-7.

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During one of the SEC Media Days, Finebaum sat down with That SEC Podcast and dropped a tidbit about just how close Kalen DeBoer came to the edge. While recounting a trip to Tuscaloosa for the Tennessee game, Finebaum ran into a high-rolling Alabama booster early in the morning at the Capstone Hotel. That conversation exposed the sheer panic happening among the boosters, as they considered showing DeBoer the door.

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“I ran into some fat cat at the hotel really early. We get out early because the show starts at 9, I think,” Paul Finebaum said. “I didn’t know him, but he was a major booster staying at the Capstone Hotel in Tuscaloosa. He said, ‘You know, things were pretty grim after the Florida State loss!’ I said, ‘Really?’ He said, ‘Yeah. There were calls being made,’ this is Day 1 of the season-Sunday morning. On Sunday morning, calls were being made like, ‘What’s it going to take, if this doesn’t turn around for us, to buy DeBoer out?’”

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The 31-17 defeat was the first time that Bama lost a season-opener in 24 years, even way before Nick Saban was a coach at Bama. But if Alabama had fired Kalen DeBoer without cause at that point, the school would have owed him roughly $63 million. His contract guaranteed him about 90% of the salary left on his deal, which is a hefty amount for any boosters to put together.

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Luckily for DeBoer, the early panic never turned into a firing. As the booster told Paul Finebaum, the Tide in Tuscaloosa changed just a few weeks later. Alabama registered a blowout 73-0 victory against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. It eased the pressure on DeBoer and helped turn the season around. The Crimson Tide finished the season 11-4, including a playoff win.

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Truth be told, winning covers up a lot of flaws. The Bulldogs’ SEC win altered the trajectory of the season, perhaps DeBoer’s coaching career forever.

Once the season was over, the university’s Board of Trustees officially doubled down on their coach. The front office gave DeBoer a new seven-year, $87.5 million extension through January 2033. The deal apparently raised his annual salary to $12.5 million, which should make him the third or fourth highest-paid coach in college football.

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Regardless, Finebaum’s insider tea proves that no Alabama coach is ever safe, no matter how much the Buyout they have on their head.

The new extension gives DeBoer more security. But if Alabama fires him in 2027, the school would have to pay him a $56.25 million buyout.

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DeBoer survived the early storm and received a payday, all thanks to his 17-point comeback on the road against Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners in the playoffs. But the Florida State loss showed how quickly the pressure rises when Alabama stumbles.