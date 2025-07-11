Cam Newton Confronts Urban Meyer’s ‘Worst Player’ Tag as QB Finally Explains Florida Exit

Cam Newton’s legacy in college football is anything but ordinary. In just one standout year at Auburn, he rewrote history, earning the Heisman, leading the Tigers to a National Championship in 2010, and cementing himself as one of the most electrifying players the sport has ever seen. For Auburn fans, his impact is still fresh, almost sacred. And yet, despite all his achievements, there’s one person who hasn’t been shy about tarnishing Newton’s legacy: ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.

The outspoken analyst recently ignited a firestorm by claiming that Urban Meyer once labeled Newton “the worst guy” he’s ever coached, a comment that hit Newton hard. In a sport where words can build or break reputations, Finebaum’s remarks stirred up more than just a few opinions. Newton, who usually lets slights roll off, decided it was time to address the criticism head-on. On his 4th & 1 podcast, the former Auburn star unleashed a response that was as detailed as it was passionate, pulling no punches.

“For him to say these things in reference to me is almost like a slap in my face,” Newton said on the show. “Normally, a Paul Finebaum could say this and guess what? I couldn’t say anything about it. I wouldn’t have a platform. But Paul, I’m going to take the high road. But what I really want to tell you, my member of the media, brother—you’re lying, and stop it. You’re lying, please.” Cam Newton didn’t stop there.

With his signature cadence and full-throttle passion, he took time to reframe the decade-old narrative that Florida booted him. “That slander, that mud that you throwing—the old me would have had other words and other retaliation tactics,” he said. “The worst that Urban Meyer has ever dealt with? Now, Urban Meyer was a coach that was at Ohio State, a coach that was at the University of Florida, coach at University of Utah. For me to be the worst that he’s ever dealt with, we all know that that’s a lie.”

And as for that infamous stolen laptop story that’s haunted Cam Newton for years? He was ready for it. “Okay, Paul, the real reason why he got kicked off the team—well, tell the people. They’re like, ‘What you gonna say? Because I stole a laptop?’ That’s not true. Because Urban Meyer would tell you I had to transfer while Tim Tebow was there. I wasn’t going to play, Paul.”

With that, Newton peeled back the curtain on a choice driven by football, not discipline. “Now, did certain things happen? Yes. But don’t let that speculation cloud your judgment of why I had to leave. That wasn’t your reason to leave. Yes, did it happen while I was there? Yes. But the reason why I left is because of the reason why I went there in the first place. I went there to play football. You did not get kicked out. I did not get kicked off the team, Paul.”

To jog readers’ minds, police arrested Newton in November 2008 after he allegedly stole a fellow student’s laptop, a charge that led to a temporary suspension and a whole lot of negative press. Police claimed he tossed the device out of his dorm window when they arrived to question him, and although he completed a pretrial diversion program and avoided a criminal record, the negative press damaged his image. That incident, paired with rumors of academic trouble and looming suspension, all but sealed his Florida exit. But what’s Finebaum’s take on the matter?

Paul Finebaum’s comment that crossed the line for Cam Newton

Finebaum, who never shy away from sparking a debate, had previously said on First Take, “I actually covered Cam Newton at Auburn. I was actually quite aware of why he left the University of Florida. You might call Urban Meyer; he’d be happy to tell you, because he told me that Cam Newton is the worst guy he has ever dealt with in his college career.” Finebaum even framed that comment against the backdrop of Meyer’s loaded Gators rosters, including players like Aaron Hernandez. “That’s saying a great deal considering some of the 30-for-30s that have been done on a few of his other players,” he added.

The sting of that comparison wasn’t lost on Newton, who reminded everyone of his impact in one electric year. “Now, even with that, don’t downplay my little one meaningful year. Because what I did in 365 days, Paul—I may have to remind you—I did more than your favorite player did in four years,” said Newton.

College football fans etched Newton’s journey from Florida backup to Auburn icon to No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft into the sport’s lore. And on the heels of Finebaum’s jab, Cam did what he does best—take control of the moment. “Normally, I would have had to take that pie to the face or that rib shot or that sucker punch. But nah. Now, members of the media look like a bunch of brothers and sisters that have been in the locker room and can speak their truth. I like where I’m at, P. Keep it rolling.” No lies. No apologies.