Cam Newton Defends Arch Manning From Recent Criticism as Paul Finebaum Adds to Debate

Well, Arch Manning has already passed his head coach Steve Sarkisian’s quality test. The Texas Longhorns head coach once shared, “They like him for who he is, not for the name on the back of his jersey. And I think that’s something that he provides. He’s a fiery guy.” ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum also got up on the Manning hype train: “I think he’s [Manning] going to be the best quarterback at Texas since Colt McCoy.”

With limited action in the 2024 season, all this hype is a tough task to achieve. Manning enters the 2025 season having appeared in nine games with two starts, leading the Longhorns to victories against Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State last fall. The opportunity came after Quinn Ewers got injured. But maybe the little action made Steve Spurrier doubtful of the Manning hype. That’s when Cam Newton came to the quarterback’s rescue.

Spurrier did not think twice before raining on Manning’s parade. “People picking Texas to win the SEC in football. They’ve got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman, too. And my question is, if he was this good, how come they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year?” That’s when ex-Carolina Panthers quarterback Newton jumped in to save Manning, disagreeing with the evaluation from the former coach of the Florida Gators. Like Manning, Newton was another popular quarterback in college who didn’t have a typical path to his starting position and sat behind Tim Tebow at Florida.

From his experience, he came up with a message for Manning. “I’ve always felt like I was more talented than Tim Tebow. But I needed Tim Tebow to be a part of my resume to show me what I lacked. Tebow is an unbelievable leader, verbally and by actions.” While Spurrier gave Manning a hard time with his sharp review, Finebaum stirred the pot by calling Newton ‘selfish’.