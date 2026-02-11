Cam Newton Ready to Return & Coach Struggling SEC Program to Back Concerns Raised by Coach Prime

After 3 back-to-back losing seasons, the Auburn Tigers are entering into a new era of football with offensive mastermind Alex Golesh. Not very surprisingly, Auburn legend Cam Newton wants to be part of it. The word on the street is that Cam Newton wants a seat at the table in the Tigers’ front office in a GM role to preach Deion Sanders’ ideology.

On February 10, Cam Newton hopped onto ‘SnapBack Sports,’ and the host threw out a question: “If you went back to college today and were in the portal, what would your NIL be worth?” the host asked.

Cam Newton had his mind on something else: GM-General Manager.

“I don’t know, but I would love a managerial position. I’m telling you because, this is the reality, former players don’t get enough respect for being experts in the space. Certain players finesse their way to money. Yeah, that you couldn’t do that with,” Cam Newton explained.

One might ask why Cam Newton, of all QBs wants to be the GM now? Simply put: To hold players accounts and safeguard the exploitation of NIL and restore his Auburn, something Deion Sanders has been raising concerns about for some time now.

“I love it that the kids can be compensated, but there should be rules and guidelines for that compensation, to hold them accountable to that.”

Cam’s logic is simple: he’s been through the fire at both the college and pro levels, so he knows exactly how to spot real talent and wouldn’t let the program get “finessed” by anyone.

To show that Deion Sanders’ blueprint works and to highlight how hell-bent he is about it, Cam mentioned he’d be down for an incentive-based contract where he only gets paid if he actually delivers results. Just like we see in the NFL and almost every other professional sport.

In college football, NIL money is pretty much guaranteed. Almost seven-tenths of the time, highly touted transfer players or top recruits don’t cash in on their performance relative to their NIL paychecks and easily get away with it.

Plus, he’s pretty fed up with how things have been going at his alma mater, calling the recent vibe “depressing” and saying the team needs to stop recruiting “donkeys” and start finding “stallions” to compete in the SEC.

For him, it’s all about bringing that professional standard back to the Plains.

While Cam’s vision sounds exciting for fans, Auburn has actually been busy filling out their positions under the regime of Alex Golesh. They already got the GM role in place with the hiring of Andrew Warsaw back in January. Warsaw followed Golesh from South Florida to help lead this new era, so the GM spot Cam is eyeing isn’t currently open.

But the idea is pretty clear. The NIL incentives can actually put into place without Cam Newton and even pass a law under Deion Sanders’ name for it. However, even without a job in the front office, Cam has been in the headlines a lot this past year.

Cam Newton’s historic snub

Auburn finally retired his No. 2 jersey in October 2025. It was a big-time moment for the fans who remember his legendary 2010 run. He was also honored as a 2025 SEC Football Legend.

The only real bump in the road lately was a surprising snub from the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame. Even though Cam had what many call the best single season in the history of the sport, leading Auburn to a perfect 14–0 season and winning the Heisman Trophy in 2010, he didn’t get enough votes to make it in on his first try.

That had a lot of people, including other legends like Mark Ingram, scratching their heads. People are pointing out that Cam basically carried that 2010 Auburn team on his back, putting up numbers like 51 total touchdowns. However, the good news is he’s just going to have to wait a little longer to get his flowers.

For now, Cam seems focused on using his voice to push Auburn back to the top, whether he’s officially the GM or just the program’s loudest supporter.