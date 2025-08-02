Cam Skattebo Update: Brian Daboll Learns New Dynamics From Giants Camp After Unfortunate Injury

Cam Skattebo’s been catching strays and bricks like it’s nothing—still out here laying the foundation for something solid. The former Arizona State bulldozer didn’t just make a name for himself in college football; he carved it into stone with a sledgehammer. Fast forward to August, and Skattebo was turning heads in New York Giants camp, looking every bit like the kind of throwback back that could thrive in Brian Daboll’s offense. And then, Friday hit — the kind of day no rookie wants. Skattebo left practice early with the training staff, putting a brief pause on what had been one of the most talked-about starts to camp.

Let’s rewind to last season real quick—Skattebo was a straight-up problem. In the 2025 Peach Bowl, he went full superhero, piling up 143 yards on 30 carries, snagging two touchdowns, and hauling in eight catches for 99 yards. Oh, and just for kicks, he yeeted a 42-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. Cam was out there doing everything.

NFL insider Mike Golic Jr. couldn’t stop hyping him on the 365 Sports podcast, saying, “That guy, Cam Skattebo—I was out at Giants training camp the other day, and he certainly won. Already a fan favorite there. Kind of fits that Giants archetype of a tough-minded, hard-nosed running back. You heard Kenny Dillingham talk about how personal he took the challenge to improve his physical fitness and his body type, be a better leader over the course of last season. And to have that all come together in the kind of prolific year he did—an All-American season—was something.” Golic wasn’t throwing words for the sake of it or the internet—Skattebo’s grit is built for New York’s blue-collar swagger.

Skattebo’s no stranger to bouncing back, though. Last November, a shoulder injury against Oklahoma State sidelined him for the UCF game, and folks thought ASU was cooked. Nah. He came back swinging, grinding out tough yards in a 24-14 upset over Kansas State and then straight-up embarrassing BYU with 147 yards and three touchdowns. That’s the thing about Skattebo—he treats setbacks like a personal challenge. Giants teammate Tyrone Tracy Jr. sees it too, hyping up Skattebo’s ability to bulldoze or juke defenders. “He can beat you with power or elusiveness,” Tracy told reporters, sounding like a RB who knows he’s sharing the backfield with a dawg. What’s wild is how Skattebo’s story keeps writing itself.

This man went from a mid-major star at Sacramento State to an All-American at ASU, carrying a team picked dead last in the Big 12 to a championship. Now he’s in the NFL, and even with this injury cloud, he’s got that same chip on his shoulder. The Friday injury won’t be a big deal for Cam Skattebo’s comeback. The Giants’ backfield is a three-headed monster with Skattebo, Tracy, and Devin Singletary, but Skattebo’s been stuck mostly with the backups so far. Still, he’s got that “it” factor.

Two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns was grinning ear-to-ear talking about him after Monday’s padded practice. “He showed he got a little dog,” Burns said. “He runs tough, he runs behind his pads. I didn’t really get a head-to-head with him yet, but from what I hear, alright, we’ll see.” Burns is out here ready to test Skattebo’s mettle, but the rookie’s already got the locker room buzzing. Problem is, injuries keep creeping up. He missed most of spring workouts with some mystery ailment, and now this? Daboll’s playing it cool, saying they’re “managing him,” but you know Skattebo’s itching to get back out there. But here’s where it gets spicy.

Cam Skattebo was winning hearts and minds in the Big Apple before injury!

Skattebo’s been turning heads at Giants camp since day one, snatching passes out of the air like he’s got glue on his hands. He caught a touchdown from rookie QB Jaxson Dart and even pulled off a one-handed grab that had folks buzzing—too bad it didn’t count. Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s been singing his praises, noting his physicality and soft hands.

“He was a physical player, first and foremost,” Daboll said. “When you watch the tape, a hard guy to bring down when he has the ball in his hands. He’s got good hands, he’s got soft hands.” But then Friday hit, and Skattebo dipped early, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. Word is, he’s been dealing with a minor injury that limited him in week two of camp, and this might be related. The timing? Trash, with the preseason opener against Buffalo just a week away.

The challenge now is staying healthy enough to keep building on that momentum. If he can get back on the field quickly, the door is still wide open for him to be a legitimate contributor this season. For now, Giants fans will have to wait and see how quickly their new favorite underdog can get back in action. But one thing’s for sure — if Cam Skattebo gets the green light, defenders got long to go.