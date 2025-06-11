Canon Pickett Clears Feelings on Jackson Cantwell After Huge Miami Announcement on Tuesday

Canon Pickett had visited Coral Gables enough times to feel like a regular. But even for a Florida native already familiar with The U, this past weekend offered something new. As he absorbed his official visit alongside fellow 2026 offensive line studs Jackson Cantwell and Joel Ervin, the experience gained a different significance. The Miami pitch wasn’t just about facilities or trophies; it was about the bond. “The two commits that were here, Joel and Jackson, were in my ear a little bit,” Pickett told Rivals. “They’re all great people and I think the people make the place, so I would enjoy coming here with all these great people.” It turns out those “people” made the difference.

Because on Tuesday, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound mauler from Berkeley Prep made it official: he’s committing to the Miami Hurricanes. And the bond with Cantwell? That played a part. “I’ll start with Jackson. Jackson, he’s humongous, man. We took a picture together. He was towering over me,” Pickett told Locked On Canes.

Pickett added, “But he’s a big friendly giant, and you know he’s a really nice guy. He was a great guy. We definitely bonded over the trip, and I know he’s going to be a hard worker, and we’re all going to push each other to be better to block for Dereon Coleman.”

Orlando (Fla.) Jones’ four-star signal-caller, Dereon Coleman, also a Canes signee, is the most protected man on the planet. It’s a major win for Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, who’ve built a 2026 trench group with the kind of nastiness you can build a program around. Canon Pickett becomes the sixth O-line commit in the class, joining Cantwell, Ervin, Ben Congdon, JJ Sparks, and Rhys Woodrow. And what separates this unit isn’t just its size—it’s the way they click.

via Imago

The vibe among the group, especially during official visits like the one Pickett just completed, is already helping forge chemistry you usually don’t see until well into college careers.

Pickett, who chose Miami over heavyweights like Florida, LSU, and Ole Miss, isn’t just another name in the rankings—he’s the kind of in-state talent Cristobal had circled from the start. Landing him was as much a statement as it was a celebration. Miami wants to own Florida again, and doing it in the trenches is priority No. 1. With Pickett on board, the Canes are telling every other program in the Sunshine State: bring it on.

There’s a strategic brilliance to how this line is being built. Cantwell might be the headliner—a mountain of a man with elite upside—but the beauty is in how complementary the parts are. Canon Pickett is the drive blocker with the nasty streak. Sparks brings footwork and twitch. Woodrow and Ervin offer positional versatility, and Congdon rounds it out with technique and IQ. Together, it’s looking like a unit tailor-made for Cristobal’s physical brand of football.

Canon Pickett follows family footsteps to Miami

For Canon Pickett, this wasn’t just a college decision—it was a homecoming written in his DNA. The OL out of Berkeley Prep didn’t just choose Miami because of the weather or the palm trees. This one ran deeper.

His father, Booker Pickett Sr., once wore the same colors for The U. And now Canon will reunite with his older brother, Miami pass rusher Booker Pickett, who’s heading into his sophomore season. “I’m very excited,” Pickett said. “I’ve been waiting.”

With over 50 scholarship offers on the table, Pickett had no shortage of suitors, but in his heart, the path always pointed back to Coral Gables. “I’ve always liked Miami,” he said. “They’ve been recruiting me since I was a freshman. They have some of the best assistant coaches. They have Coach (Alex) Mirabal and Coach Cristobal are some of the best offensive line coaches in the game.”

The mix of elite development, personal ties, and academic opportunity made it a no-brainer. “They have a strong academic program, I’ll thrive in that and I feel like it’s the best spot for me overall,” he said. Now, Pickett, the No. 12 commit in Miami’s 2026 class, is fully bought in. “They’ve definitely been on an upwards trend,” he added—and he’s ready to help keep the arrow pointed north.