Carson Beck Comes to Kirby Smart’s Rescue After Mario Cristobal’s Jab at Georgia HC

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck 11 looks for a passing option against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00154

Over the past year, a narrative has taken shape suggesting that Carson Beck and Georgia parted ways on bad terms, with rumors of tension and unresolved issues between the quarterback and the program. Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal further fueled that narrative by taking a jab at Kirby Smart, suggesting that Miami was able to do with Beck what Georgia could not. On Friday, Beck used the opportunity to defend Smart and dismantle the narrative.

“There was no bad blood,” Carson Beck told the media at the NFL Combine. “I’m not really sure where that came from. I love the University of Georgia, I love Coach (Kirby) Smart, Coach (Mike) Bobo, Coach (Todd) Monken, and all the other coaches I was able to have there and all my teammates there as well that I’m still really good friends with today.”

Back in 2024, Beck came up as one of the top-rated passers available for the 2025 NFL draft. However, it was also the same season that saw Beck throw nine interceptions during a four-game stretch. The result? His draft stock took a dip.

Little did Beck know that more trouble was ahead, as he suffered an injury on the final play of the first half in the SEC Championship game against Texas. His world went topsy-turvy as he underwent a season-ending surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right, throwing elbow. Still, the NFL plan was on.

However, a few days later, he decided to hit the portal on a random Thursday, only to confirm that he was transferring to Miami the next day. The fact that in the NFL Combine, Carson Beck gave Gunner Stockton the due credit for how he deserved the chance is true.

Stockton, a Georgia high school quarterback phenom, wasted no time proving he can handle the spotlight. Down 6-3, he led the Bulldogs on a second-half tear against Texas in Atlanta.

In the Notre Dame face-off, the freshman signal-caller went 20-for-32 for 234 yards, threw one touchdown, and didn’t gift the ball once against a Fighting Irish defense. And that’s no joke.

There must have been another big reason why he particularly chose Mario Cristobal’s squad.

For Beck, he may have filled the win column with the Bulldogs, but a CFP start remained out of reach. Two costly November losses in 2024 ended Miami’s ACC title hopes and their shot at this year’s 12-team playoff. 2025 is a fresh slate, and both teams are geared up to make every game matter.

The dream was always the playoff stage, and Beck got there with the Hurricanes, earning a shot at the Natty. Unfortunately, it did not come with a sweet ending. However, throughout his time in Miami, Beck stood firm in protecting the honor of his former team, Georgia.

“I had been at Georgia for five years, and I’m super appreciative of my time there,” the quarterback said last September. “But, I always think there is a shelf life on things, and I just think it was time for a fresh start for me, and I think that is what ultimately led to me coming down here to Miami.”

But now that NFL scouts are knocking at his door, Beck is expected to put his college football career behind him. Then what made him come to Smart’s rescue?

Mario Cristobal’s surprising shot at Georgia’s head coach

The Football Writers Association of America Dinner/Steve Spurrier Awards was expected to be interesting. While it was entertaining, the verbal battle between two of Carson Beck’s coaches kept the viewers and those present on the edge of their seats. Smart shared how his conversation with Cristobal went that evening.

“He’s [Cristobal] like, ‘You ought to start getting on some protein shakes; you’ve had too many carbs,'” Smart said. “And I said, Well, you probably ought to spend some time with Steve Spurrier because he won more conference championships at Duke than you have in Miami.”

And obviously, Beck’s former head coach Cristobal was not going to allow the sour comment to pass like that. So, when the Miami head coach took the stage, he dragged Beck into the conversation while addressing Smart’s insult.

“It’s a great piece right there to watch what a player like Carson Beck can do with great coaching,” Cristobal said in a friendly banter.

While the head coach did not dish out the stats, Beck’s numbers truly show improvement from the switch from Georgia to Miami. In Miami, the quarterback’s 74.7% completion rate put him at No. 2 nationally. However, back on offense, the pocket collapsed on more than 20% of his dropbacks.

With Carson Beck clearing the air on why he made the move, Kirby Smart is relieved of a heavy burden. The case is closed now.