Carson Beck Opens Up on Combine Boos as Ex-Miami QB Holds Advantage Only Few Can Claim

Miami Hurricanes Pro Day came with an emotional moment as quarterback Carson Beck threw for the last time. Soon after wrapping up his performance, Beck was swarmed by reporters about his experience. That’s when Beck made a sarcastic comment on how Pro Day was a lot “quieter” than the NFL Combine when boos dropped in.

“That was an interesting experience,” said Beck when asked about how he got booed at the NFL Combine. “I don’t know if anybody else has ever gotten booed at the combine before, but yeah, it’s kind of cool. I laughed at it, and I kept throwing. [It was]a cool experience nonetheless.”

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In February, Beck participated in the NFL Combine to boost his stock when quarterbacks like Fernando Mendoza are running the race. But the NFL Combine crowd was the pro-Indiana crowd, who were still in the celebratory mood of how Beck and his squad suffered a poor fate in Indiana’s hands on the Natty stage.

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But under the NFL Combine spotlights, Beck managed it well. In the video captured by the NFL Network, the six-year college football veteran was minding his business with a smile on his face. He impressed with his rhythm and timing, executing out-breaking routes, comebacks, and hinge throws with consistency. Though he impressed with his rhythm, boos kept raining down.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2026: College Football Playoff National Championship Miami Vs Indiana JAN 19 January 19, 2026: Miami quarterback Carson Beck 11 passes the ball during NCAA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media Miami Gardens Florida United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260119_zma_c04_433.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree468693

Lately, Beck has not found himself in the Indiana fans’ good books. They were upset when the Miami quarterback did not shake hands with Mendoza after the Natty. But there is another side to the story as well. Beck’s college football career came with heartbreak as his final college throw was intercepted by Jamari Sharpe, locking in Indiana’s perfect season and historic title run.

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“I was trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It was a really difficult thing. There was just a lot going on, mentally, physically, emotionally, to be able to battle and fight through the roller-coaster that life is,” said the quarterback in the post-Natty interview.

While this gesture of not shaking hands came off as disrespectful, did the boos come only out of that bitter feeling post-Natty? No.

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Beck did falter in his throwing assignment. When it came to deep balls and throws, the quarterback, otherwise known for throwing catchable balls with tight spirals, lost velocity. Along with this, he came off as a fish out of water when making layered throws over the middle.

In the end, the Miami quarterback received a B+ grade from scouts for his throwing performance. Keeping the boos and the throwing problems aside, Beck is now making it to the pros with an edge that only a few can claim.

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Carson Beck’s position when the NFL Draft is full of veteran prospects

Five years ago, 128 underclassmen jumped into the draft. Fast forward to 2026, and now that number has been cut in half to just 63. The game’s shifting. And for a 23-year-old with six seasons logged, there is not much mystery left in that evaluation. Meanwhile, if we’re talking snap count and real game reps, Memphis quarterback Brandon Lewis is leading the way, outpacing Beck in on-field experience. But when it comes to the quality of competition, the former Miami quarterback outshines others by miles.

He has faced way tougher competition while suiting up for Georgia first and then in Miami than any other quarterback comparable to him in experience.

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The PFF Big Board placed Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling above Beck, as he totaled 3,008 offensive snaps. With 2,916 total snaps and 11,696 passing yards, the Miami quarterback stands at one spot below. Sure, Beck gets hit with the “grown man in college football” jokes. But he is now only 23 when most of the draft pool features 24- and 25-year-olds. So, being 23 while having such a quality of experience is a big deal, and that’s what sets Carson Beck apart.

So, at the Miami Pro Day, the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and New York Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich were spotted discussing on the sidelines. Was it about Beck? Possible.

According to ESPN, Beck is at No. 3 after Mendoza and Alabama’s Ty Simpson. If the Jets target Beck, they’ll likely need to select him in the second round or trade into the third. They currently own picks No. 33 and No. 44 but lack a third-round pick.

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According to the latest reports, Jets general manager Darren Mougey even met with the quarterback before Miami’s Pro Day. So, is New York deleting the memory of Carson Beck’s boos at the NFL Combine?