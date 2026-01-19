Carson Beck Recalls Painful Transfer Decision During Time as Georgia’s QB

Before this season, for many fans, Carson Beck trading Georgia for Miami felt like a pure cash grab with zero national title aspirations. After all, $4 million is no small amount, even for the wealthy. The majority of analysts said Beck might be gambling with his own draft stock. Looking back, they couldn’t have been more wrong. In fact, it may have been the best decision the two-time national champion could have possibly made.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You made one of the best decisions of your life,” Carson recalled about his painful decision to leave Athens. “Honestly, back then that was impossible to see. I was sitting in a brace. I couldn’t bend or straighten my elbow, better yet, throw a football.

And to be in the moment and have this opportunity, I am so grateful. I am so thankful that, you know, God has blessed me in this way and given me this opportunity to play quarterback.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After spending five years in Georgia and eventually hitting a low point with a serious elbow injury during the 2024 SEC Championship, things were looking pretty rough. He originally planned to go pro, but because of the injury and some weird play, his draft stock took a major hit. Some analysts had him going in the fourth or even as far as the fifth round. Plus, him throwing 12 interceptions in a season did not help the case. So Carson Beck took a leap of faith and landed in Coral Gables.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Georgia Tech at Georgia Nov 29, 2024 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck 15 throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20241129_bdd_ad1_081

Fast forward 11 months, it is indeed one of the best decisions he ever made, if not the best, in terms of football. After four months of rehab, Carson Beck took the Miami to a 13–2 record with wins over the likes of Ohio State, Texas A&M, and the Rebels. Along the way, he put up huge numbers, throwing for 3,581 yards and 29 touchdowns, and even set a program record with 15 straight completions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scouts are definitely taking notice of the “new” Beck. While he used to be seen as a bit of a game manager, his performance at Miami has shown that he can throw the pigskin as well as any gunslinger in the country.

Word around the street is he’s now projected as a solid Day 2 pick for the 2026 NFL Draft, with some experts thinking he could even sneak back into the late-first-round conversation if he has a big game against Indiana tomorrow. Frankly, leaving Georgia allowed Beck to write his own ending. He went from being a “scapegoat” for the Bulldogs’ struggles to a legend in Miami who could potentially deliver their first title since 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Whether he wins the natty or not, he’s already fixed his reputation. Besides that, he made some fortune and set himself up for a real shot at a place in the big league.

The right fit for Carson Beck

The best way to put it is that Carson Beck is a pure classic pocket passer, which means he’s at his best when he has a strong offensive line protecting him so he can sit back and pick apart a defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because he’s not the type of guy to scramble and run for 50 yards, he needs to land on a team that values timing, quick throws, and a smart “game manager” style. Like he was doing on Georgia. So you need teams that run schemes like Georgia in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are the two names that come up the most as perfect fits. Even with Shedeur Sanders, the Browns are not looking satisfied about how their 2025 season turned. Why not pick Beck in the second round and pick some key muscles to keep the offense rolling.

The Steelers does love some traditional quarterbacks who can handle cold weather and tough divisional games. With Aaron Rodgers’ future still in the air, Pittsburgh could be the place for the Miami captain. Another place spots would be the Rams, where he could sit behind Matthew Stafford for a year or two and learn the ropes of a pro-style system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since most experts see him going in the 2nd or 3rd round of the 2026 Draft, he’s probably not going to be a Day 1 starter. Instead, he’s the ideal “high-upside backup” for a team with an aging starter. If he lands in a system that plays to his strengths, lots of play-action passes and short, accurate throws, he has the potential to become a very reliable NFL starter. Similar to guys like Kirk Cousins or Jared Goff.