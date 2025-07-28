CBS Analyst Backs Kalani Sitake as BYU Faces Slide After Jake Retzlaff Exit

When the curtain fell on BYU’s 2024 season, nobody expected the next act to begin with their QB1 packing up and bouncing to Tulane. Jake Retzlaff’s sudden exit—wrapped in a neat little bow of Honor Code violation—left fans in Provo gripping their armrests. Just weeks ago, BYU was floating with the third-best odds to win the Big 12. Now? That balloon might’ve popped—or did it? A CBS analyst sees it differently.

Retzlaff’s departure wasn’t just about losing a quarterback—it was about losing momentum. And stats don’t lie. 20 touchdowns to 12 picks? That’s not exactly lighting up Heisman ballots. And yet, ESPN still projected BYU with a 9.7% shot to win the Big 12 before he bounced. FOX Sports’ analyst Joel Klatt, on the other hand, called them a sell. Athlon warned regression was coming. Odds that once sat pretty at +700 dropped into the shadows. And yet, in the middle of this panic party, CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah stood tall—actually, he doubled down.

BYU insider Jake Hatch dropped the clip from Big 12 Media Days. He asked Shehan flat out: Where does Kalani Sitake rank now? The answer was pure gold. “He’s, to me, the most underrated coach in the Big 12,” Shehan said. “I think that — I even mentioned this to him yesterday, actually. I think that people view him — and viewed BYU coming into last year — as the five-and-seven program they were in year one, and not the team that won nine games like in five of the last six years, right? Like, this is a program that’s been really good for a long time. They won 11 freaking games last year. Like, I don’t think people talk about it enough.”

Let’s rewind a little. Kalani Sitake’s got receipts. Since taking over in 2016, the man’s been running one of the steadiest ships in college football—five seasons with 9+ wins, a 2020 undefeated regular season, top-15 finishes, and a clean Big 12 entry. That’s not luck. That’s culture, that’s consistency, and that’s some real damn coaching. Zach Wilson, Fred Warner, Tyler Allgeier—Sitake molded ’em. And while Jake Retzlaff might’ve taken his exit stage left, Sitake’s still calling the shots.

What sets Sitake apart isn’t just the numbers—it’s how he gets those results. BYU hasn’t relied on a single identity; they’ve been a chameleon under Kalani. Power run game? Check. Spread offense when needed? Yes. Smashmouth defense? Always. And when the Cougars had to deal with major injuries in 2024—particularly in the backfield—Retzlaff stepped up, sure, but it was Sitake’s ability to pivot and keep things rolling that made the difference.

Sitake also deserves credit for weathering storms that would’ve drowned other programs. He guided BYU through its transition from independence to the Big 12 without a major drop-off. Even on the recruiting trail, Sitake’s been making quiet noise. BYU has consistently punched above its weight in player development, turning under-the-radar recruits into NFL-ready studs.

The program doesn’t usually chase five-star headlines (props for getting Ryder Lyons)—they build three-star monsters. That’s long-haul thinking, and it’s why Shehan sees Sitake as a top-25 coach. “I would have him for sure in my top 25 coaches in college football,” Shehan said. “You know, I think that to get into that top-15ish conversation, top-10ish conversation, you got to win big. You got to win that Big 12 title…You got to be on that stage. But I have every faith that he has the capability of doing so.”

With that, Shehan Jeyarajah’s not jumping ship on BYU, even with Retzlaff out.

CBS backs Kalani Sitake for Big 2025

Now, that’s some optimism. “Well, I’ve said for most of the offseason that I saw five teams as being in my top Big 12 contender group. And I don’t think that this pushes BYU all the way out, but I think that this puts them on the borderline instead of in that group. And the reason that I say that is less because I think that BYU can’t be a great team next year. I mean, this is a defensively-led team, right?” Here’s the part folks seem to miss: BYU’s 2024 wasn’t powered by Retzlaff’s cannon—it was dominated by Kalani’s defense.

While Retzlaff managed the offense, the Cougars were ripping through offenses like a buzzsaw on the other side of the ball. BYU finished No. 1 in the Big 12 in total defense (309 YPG), No. 1 in points allowed (19.6), and No. 1 in turnovers forced (29). If that defense were a mixtape, it would’ve gone platinum. That’s why Shehan didn’t flinch when asked if BYU could survive without Retzlaff.

Now, the QB room’s a wild card. Retzlaff’s gone, leaving McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and Bear Bachmeier to duke it out. Jeyarajah’s kept it real about the QB room: “Not having spring camp to build around Hillstead, Bourguet, or Bachmeier means more bumps in the road.” BYU’s early schedule—Portland State, Stanford, East Carolina—is forgiving, but six road games, including Colorado, will test the new guy. Sitake’s need to scheme fast to avoid early stumbles.

Jeyarajah’s faith in Sitake is rock-solid. “The thing is, right, like, if Kalani Sitake wasn’t a great coach, you’d want him to be a great coach so that he could be the head coach at BYU.” Sitake’s knack for navigating chaos, paired with that lockdown defense, could deliver 9–3 or 10–2. But if the new QB can’t find the groove, those +900 odds might start looking like a long shot. Sitake’s driving the bus—time to see where it goes.