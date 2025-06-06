CFB Analysts Hint Ryan Day Could Leave OSU Over ‘Family Concerns’ Amid Head-Turning B1G Playoff Statement

Do you remember the name Kirk Herbstreit gave to the Ohio State Buckeyes fan base? “Lunatic fringe.” He justified it on the Todd McShay Show, stating, “I lived it myself, and when I was there, we never beat Michigan, and John Cooper was criticized.” The now ESPN GameDay host played quarterback at Ohio State from 1989 to 1993. So, he could feel the pain that Ryan Day had to go through after the Buckeyes lost to their archrival, Michigan. Unfortunately, things were not just limited to Day, as his family, too, was dragged through the mud. While the head coach pushes for Big Ten priority in the new CFP format, analysts predict that Day might have to jump out of the wagon to protect his family’s honor.

For the ones who are still under the assumption that Day’s seat was not even that hot, the Elite College Football’s list will help them put the blinders down. On May 2, they came up with a post that headlined, “We Ranked the Most Toxic Fanbases in College Football ☠️.” No brownie points for guessing who got the award. Of course, the one that gave Day and his family sleepless nights. “The Buckeyes win in blowout fashion 🌰,” mentioned the caption. They came up with a list of 10 programs with their toxicity rating. The rankings went like this: Michigan [6.8], Florida State [6.9], Alabama [7.6], Texas Longhorns [7.8], Tennessee [8.2], and so on. Ohio State fan base scored the No. 1 spot with a toxicity rating of 10.0.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the May 5th episode of The Next Round podcast, the conversation revolved around Day being “concerned” about whether he can continue to keep the Ohio State fan base happy by throwing top-three finishes on a year-by-year basis. Host Lance Taylor does not sound very confident.

“He doesn’t seem like a guy, and this is going to sound a little hollow based on the fact that going into the playoffs had all the pressure in the world, and they were able to win a national championship. But if he’s already talking about this coming off a national championship, this has been really bothering him behind the scenes, and I’m sure it did, but to publicly come out and say this, I don’t think Ryan Day is going to last. I think Ryan Day is going to end up going to the NFL, if he gets an opportunity, based on comments.”

Now, can the head coach be blamed if he makes the big swap? The Day family went through some of the darkest of times. While social media overflowed with ‘FIRE RYAN DAY’ slogans, his son had to be under house arrest. As Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports reported, “R.J., his son, told me school was really rough. He had grown men coming after him. They hired their own, you know, security firm.” Day’s wife, Nina, even shared how she, along with the kids, had spent sleepless nights. The attacks got so ruthless that fans even wished the same future for Day as his father, who committed s—— when the head coach was just 9 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On that note, Ryan Brown stated, “Look, I know his family probably got a ton of c— this past year, and that s- – -s. And I know when you’re a father, and your kids see and hear some of that stuff, it really s- – -s. I get all that. But I am growing a little bit tired of hearing Ryan Day and his family saying how hard it is to be the Ohio State football coach.” While Day has yet to arrive at a decision as to whether to hang his coaching boots or not, he took a firm stand as the CFP committee is one step away from introducing a new format.

Ryan Day takes a stand on CFP’s next chapter

By all accounts and measures, the new, expanded 12-team College Football Playoff was a resounding success. Now that Day is the defending champion, winning a national championship tends to leave him with fond opinions of the format. By now, Day must have already been accustomed to the 12-team College Football Playoff. Now that the College Football Committee is on the verge of adopting a 16-team CFP format, what does Day say about it?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Day would like to see future models include at least four automatic qualifying spots for the expanded Big Ten. The next version of CFP has already started to witness a pushback from the ACC as it’s going to include more automatic spots for the Big Ten and SEC. That’s when Day broke his silence. In an interview with ESPN, he said that the Big Ten deserves “at least four automatic qualifiers.” The Ohio State head coach noted how the most recent Big Ten expansion added the top teams from the original Pac-12, including the only two — Oregon and Washington — that made the four-team CFP and played for national titles.

However, Ryan Day does not seem to be okay with giving away the same “automatic qualifier” privilege to the SEC. That’s because they play one less conference game per season. The head coach stated, “If you don’t have those automatic qualifiers, you’re less likely to play a game like we’re playing this year against Texas, because it just won’t make sense. If we do, then you’re more likely to do that, because we play nine conference games in the Big Ten. The SEC doesn’t. So it’s not equal.” While Ohio State fans dream of another playoff run, Day is weighing something far more important: the mental health and happiness of his loved ones.