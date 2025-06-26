Chris Henry Jr. Shares 3-Word Message as OSU Lands 17th Commit in 2026 Class

Definitely winning the Natty is the benchmark of being the best head coach in college football. Ryan Day passed that quality check, rising like a phoenix after being called out for losing against Michigan. But does that guarantee a smooth 2025 ride? Not at all. As the Ohio State Buckeyes have already been snubbed by the ESPN analyst, Paul Finebaum.

“I think the best team in the Big Ten is Penn State,” Finebaum said. Being replaced by James Franklin’s Penn State, who finished with a 13-3 record last season, is not at all a pleasant feeling. But atleast, Day has enough reasons to celebrate his head coaching seat. The Buckeyes have locked in their 17th recruit of the 2026 class. That’s none other than Aaron Thomas.

As per On3’s 2026 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings, Day’s squad sits at No.5 with 17 recruits. In June itself, they have locked in 4-stars like running back Favour Akih, linebacker Cincere Johnson, and defensive lineman Khary Wilder. Here came another one. On June 25, Hayes Fawcett posted, “BREAKING: Class of 2026 OT Aaron Thomas has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits.” Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, the 6’6” and 305-pound offensive tackle chose Day’s squad. He joined Sam Greer, Maxwell Riley, and Tucker Smith as the fourth offensive lineman to make a pledge to join the Day’s Ohio State next year. And the young chap is already spreading heat with his words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)

Right after the commitment, Thomas came up with a three-word message. “If (the shoe) fits.” This enthusiasm struck chords with No.1 recruit in Ohio State’s class of 2026, WR Chris Henry Jr., who commented, “Let’s do it!” After his official visit to Texas A&M last weekend (June 20-22), Thomas was predicted to land with the Aggies. The other finalists were Texas and Washington. It was only in March that Day offered him a scholarship when Thomas’ recruitment caught momentum. There, too, the competition was tough. Day had to fight against Florida State, the program where Thomas’ father, Eric, played center from 1995-1999.

Standing at 6-7 and 300 pounds, Day’s latest hunt has a very bright future despite his late switch to the O-line. Thomas ticks off all the boxes to become a reliable pass protector. You name them: Fluid athleticism? Check. Enhanced footwork and balance? Check. His size and strength will also enable him to bulldoze defenders in the run game. Now, what’s this new trend with the offensive lineman commitments in Day’s squad? Well, Thomas marks the fourth offensive lineman commitment in Ohio State since Tyler Bowen was hired as the offensive line coach in February, replacing Justin Frye. While Day has earned the trust as a recruiter, it’s now time for him to prove that they can defend the Natty.

Ryan Day’s squad is stacked but shaky

Going by the rankings, Day is facing one snub after another. The Ohio State head coach found himself at the No. 2 spot with 97 points, while the No.1 spot went to Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. On paper, the Buckeyes are loaded for another run. They have some big guns stacked up with a quarterback battle brewing between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. Looks like Sayin is going to be the guy as he has already shown his talents with his quick release and pocket mobility.

But that does not guarantee smooth sailing for Day’s squad. After all, they are carrying a burden with them into the 2025 season. Analyst Brooks Austin on George Wrighster’s podcast addressed the elephant in the room. “I know they got a bunch of weapons, but hey, does everybody just like forget that he fired Brian Hartline the last time he tried to hire him as an offensive coordinator. Did we just forget that?” Wrighster doubled down by claiming, “Dude, I said this. Ohio State fans should be nervous as hell.”

This reminds fans of one of Day’s blunder moves. Back in 2023, the Ohio State head coach promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator, only to snatch away the play-calling duties the next season and hand it off to Chip Kelly. However, Day had to pay a heavy price as Kelly, after just one season, left Columbus to take up the offensive coordinator role for the Las Vegas Raiders. And what did Day do after that? He reinstated Hartline as OC—this time out of necessity more than trust. But is it going to be life-saving in the long run?

Wrighster did not sound very confident about it. “If you’re Brian Hartline, are you going to be willing—because most coordinators, they kind of work their way up through the system because in your first time or second time coordinating, you are going to make mistakes. Chip Kelly had some mistakes last year, and he’s a phenomenal offensive coordinator, phenomenal play caller. But you don’t get to take your lumps at Ohio State.” The 2026 class is a flex for Day, but 2025 still needs some serious fixing.