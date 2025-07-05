Chris Klieman Faces Twin Kansas State Challenges as Pressure Builds for Tough Call

Chris Klieman’s Kansas State Wildcats squad heads into 2025 straddling the line between high expectations and nerve-wracking unknowns. Projected by Phil Steele and others to finish top two in the Big 12, the Wildcats are trending upward in most preseason outlooks. With Avery Johnson set for his second season as QB1 and a retooled wide receiver corps brimming with speed and size, the offense is poised to pop. But under that optimism, two twin challenges now define the summer in Manhattan. Earlier someone was concerned about losing star defensive players and replacing the offensive line. Now it’s an untested secondary. Plus, a very minute recruiting issue.

Locked On Kansas State’s Christian Rauh put it bluntly: “Look, I don’t know if I could say the secondary of Kansas State is the best position group, but I can arguably say that the Kansas State secondary is the biggest X factor for the Wildcats in Big 12 title chase.” The words carry weight. Rauh pointed out that even with two NFL picks last year. Jacob Parrish and Marques Sigle—the unit was “a roller coaster.” Both were drafted (third round and fifth, respectively) but still left behind a defense that surrendered chunk plays due to communication breakdowns. “They let out some big plays in 2024. That’s got to change and they got to find some ways to fix that.”

Now comes the youth movement. “What we saw in the Rape Bowl last year, with some of these cornerbacks that came in like Zashon Rich, like Donovan McIntosh, Jack Fabris even—I think he’s going to make some sort of bigger plays. Maybe not as much of a bigger role as some of these others, but I really like that type of play from those players against Rutgers.” That was the moment K-State fans got a glimpse of the future, but Rauh cautions that replacing NFL talent brings risk. “That’s the biggest question. Who steps up to replace that NFL talent that they had last year? And is there still NFL talent on this roster as of right now? And I do think there’s a few, to be completely honest with you.”

This gauntlet isn’t waiting to hit the gas either. “The quarterback room [is] ready for the Big 12 gauntlet. That’s a big question. Are they ready? Cuz this gauntlet’s not starting week five like it normally does, right? It’s starting week zero against the Cyclones.” The safeties will need to stabilize the back end, and a loaded defensive front might help reduce pressure. “That will help a young secondary with reducing time in coverage,” Rauh noted, setting the tone for a season where Kansas State’s margin of error could be razor-thin.

Meanwhile, a different kind of challenge is brewing in recruiting circles. In-state, the Wildcats are struggling to keep elite Kansas talent home. Of the top 15 Kansas prospects in the 2026 cycle, only two. No. 8 Lawson McGraw and No. 15 Lamarcus Barber—are committed to K-State. In contrast, rival Kansas has flipped the script, landing eight of the top 10 and six of the top 14. With 16 total commitments, all carrying three-star ratings, the Wildcats’ class currently sits at No. 57 in the 247Sports Composite. What should have been a productive June is overshadowed by the ones who got away.

Chris Klieman’s staff added 12 June commitments to build some steam, but it hasn’t been enough to change the narrative. While no class is defined by stars alone, optics matter. With less than two months to kickoff, the Wildcats’ story hinges on how quickly that secondary grows up and whether K-State can claw back control in recruiting.

Chris Klieman misses on Kansas a 4-star as in-state recruiting hits snag

What could’ve been their first 4-star Chris Klieman has built his Kansas State tenure on relationships, toughness, and keeping the Sunflower State’s top talent home. But last week, the Wildcats struck out on their most coveted in-state target. Ian Premer, a four-star TE from Great Bend and the No. 1-ranked player in Kansas. Spurned both K-State and rival Kansas in favor of Notre Dame.

The good news? If there’s one room in Manhattan that can absorb the gut punch, it’s the tight ends. K-State returns a deep, experienced group that combined for 49 catches, 489 yards, and a nation-best 13 touchdowns last season — and only one of those guys is a senior. Add in true freshman Linkon Cure of Goodland, the state’s top-ranked player in the 2025 cycle, and the Wildcats still look rock-solid at the position. It softens the blow. But make no mistake, losing Premer stings.

What’s more concerning for Klieman is the broader trend. The Wildcats have excelled at keeping the state’s top prospects at home of late under seventh-year coach Chris Klieman, but that has not been the case in this cycle.