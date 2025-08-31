Chris Klieman Makes Awful Kansas State Confession as Avery Johnson Faces a Twist in Fate

The football gods cooked for this one. The No. 17 Kansas State walked into their home opener against North Dakota looking like a heavy 25.5-point favorite, and they walked out looking like a team hanging on for dear life. For 3 and a half quarters, it was a nail-biter nobody in Manhattan saw coming. By the time the smoke cleared, the Wildcats had barely escaped an FCS nightmare. And HC Chris Klieman had one blunt confession to make.

Kansas State’s escape act on Saturday night came wrapped in chaos. The Wildcats, ranked No. 17, were staring down the wrong side of history, potentially becoming the first ranked team ever to drop two games in August. They had already coughed up a 24–21 heartbreaker to Iowa State in Dublin the week before. But instead of a bounce-back statement, K-State found themselves in a dogfight against North Dakota, surrendering a 10-point lead in the 4th quarter and nearly throwing the season into a tailspin.

Chris Klieman didn’t sugarcoat it either. After the game, the boss man dropped his version of a cold shower. Beat writer Kellis Robinett summed it up best on X: “Chris Klieman describes Kansas State’s eye discipline on defense as ‘awful.’ The Wildcats got tricked by too much pre-snap motion and ‘eye candy.’ He is fired up about those mistakes. He promises to team up with Joe Klanderman and get it fixed.” That’s as close as you’ll hear Klieman admit his defense got cooked.

The Wildcats looked like they had control when DeVon Rice punched in a 9-yard touchdown midway through the third, stretching the lead to 10. But the Fighting Hawks didn’t blink. Behind Jerry Kaminski’s poise, North Dakota dropped 14 unanswered points on a defense that suddenly forgot how to tackle, cover, or finish drives. With just over a minute to play, Kansas State fans were staring at the scoreboard in disbelief: Wildcats down three, history staring them in the face.

That’s when Avery Johnson had to put on the cape. The sophomore QB led the offense like a surgeon under pressure, slicing his way down the field before delivering a 6-yard touchdown dart to Joe Jackson with only 42 ticks left. It was the lifeline K-State needed, the throw that saved a ranked program from humiliation. Final score: 38–35. But make no mistake, this wasn’t a win that smelled like victory. This one reeked of survival.

North Dakota moved the rock like they belonged on that field, racking up 364 total yards. 248 through the air, and 116 on the ground. The Fighting Hawks were efficient in money spots too, converting 8 of 15 third downs and going 5-for-7 inside the red zone. If not for a late-game rescue, this would’ve been a headline straight out of “Upset of the Year” territory.

The secondary looked completely lost on key snaps, giving up explosive plays of 12, 27, and 35 yards like they were handing out samples at Costco. Cody Stufflebean and the front managed to notch three sacks, but the pressure was too inconsistent to matter. Every time it looked like Kansas State might shut the door, UND found a crack and walked right through it. And in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats flat-out unraveled: 147 yards and 10 points surrendered in the blink of an eye.

That’s the ugly part. The part Klieman had to admit was unacceptable if they’re serious about contending in the Big 12. Because giving up 35 points to an FCS squad? That’s more than a warning sign. It’s a flashing siren. Against league heavyweights, this kind of defensive effort will surely bury you.

Chris Klieman gives props to the K-State savior: Avery Johnson

If there was one silver lining under the Manhattan lights, it was the calm hand of Avery Johnson. The sophomore quarterback looked like he belonged in the moment, dropping dimes when it mattered most. Johnson went 28-of-43 for 318 yards and three touchdowns with zero picks. A stat line any coach would take in a heartbeat. And when the Wildcats needed their guy, he delivered.

“That’s going to be a defining drive for Avery Johnson,” Klieman said afterward. “He was calm and cool.” And honestly, he wasn’t wrong. That final drive wasn’t just about numbers, it was about composure. Johnson mixed in a clutch 25-yard scramble to set up the game-winner, showing legs and arm working in sync when it counted most.

And that’s the twist in fate for Kansas State. They might’ve been one defensive collapse away from humiliation, but they walked out with something to hold onto: their QB is legit. Johnson showed he can handle the storm, extend plays when protection breaks, and keep the offense humming even when the defense is unraveling.