Chris Klieman Warned of Past Mistakes as Kansas State Hype Gets Checked

Funkytown might’ve had its moment, but Manhattan, Kansas is where the real drama’s brewing. Chris Klieman‘s Wildcats are riding into the 2025 season with the kind of swagger that only a 9–4 rebound campaign can bring. But hold up, Kansas State fans have seen this movie before. The Wildcats get hot, look like Big 12 bullies for a hot minute, and then… boom. Mid-season collapse. Cue the anxiety.

Back in 2024, Kansas State wasn’t just playing well—they were rolling. At one point, they stood at a rock-solid 7–1, making noise and putting the rest of the Big 12 on notice. Avery Johnson was cooking, DJ Giddens was gashing defenses, and the Cats were clawing through every team in their path. Wins over Oklahoma State and Kansas had folks in the Little Apple dreaming big. A trip to Jerry World? Maybe even a New Year’s Six invite?

Then came the stumbles. First, an ugly 24-19 upset at Houston. Next, a brutal 24-14 home flop against Arizona State where the offense couldn’t even get out of bed in the first half. Add in 29-21 L to Iowa State. Just like that, the wheels flew off. From front-runners to afterthoughts. The team that once looked destined to challenge for the crown finished the regular season 8–4, dropping 3 of their last 5.

On June 25th, Ryan Gilbert of 247Sports put it plain on the ‘GoPowercat Powercat Podcast’: “What was last year’s season remembered as? And in my mind, it was Kansas State. At the end of the day, at the end of the season, they went 8–4. And fans were unhappy that Chris Klieman said, ‘You should be proud of an 8–4 team,’ when fans wanted more. Like, that’s… I don’t remember when Kansas State was 7–1. I don’t remember the bowl win. Like, I just remember Kansas State was 8–4 and you had people that still maybe aren’t happy with that…And I bring this up because I said Kansas State was 7–1, had a pretty ugly slip-up, of course, at BYU, but was a front-runner for the Big 12 and then maybe runs out of gas at the end of the year.” He wasn’t just venting. He was warning. This same scenario’s played out before—K-State gets red-hot early, only to run out of steam when it counts most.

It wasn’t one single issue that sunk them. It was death by a thousand cuts. Penalties at key moments. Turnovers in the red zone. Discipline slipping just when the schedule tightened. The Wildcats managed just 108 total yards in the first half against Arizona State. That’s not a Big 12 contender stat—that’s a team limping toward bowl eligibility.

And yet, the bowl game against Rutgers reminded fans what this team can be when it’s locked in. A wild 44–41 shootout win capped their season and showcased Avery Johnson’s dual-threat brilliance. He threw darts, made plays with his legs, and looked like the franchise quarterback K-State has been waiting on.

Gilbert doubled down in the podcast: “There was a point in time where Kansas State absolutely looked like the team to beat in the Big 12.” That point was October. But November has always been the month that checks egos and exposes holes. Gilbert doubled down with reality check: “And I say this all the time: There’s always going to be teams that surprise you—good and bad. So I don’t think you can make any real, true, honest forecast until much later in the season.” For Kansas State, it turned into a reminder that hype doesn’t win trophies—consistency does.

This brings us to the now. The 2025 Wildcats are stacked again, with Johnson back under center and the defense returning a ton of experience. Even Paul Finebaum, who’s allergic to Big 12 praise, showed love. “I like them,” he said on his show when asked about Big 12. “I think they’re in a really strong position.” When Finebaum isn’t trolling the Big 12? You know things are different. But the memory of 2024 looms large. Can they finally finish the story this time?

Can Kansas punch their ticket to the Big 12 title in Big 2025?

Let’s not sugarcoat it: Kansas State’s path to a Big 12 title in 2025 is both wide open and filled with landmines. On paper? They’ve got everything. Athlon Sports just ranked them No. 13 in its Preseason Top 25—the highest-ranked Big 12 team. That’s not just a pat on the back; that’s a full-blown coronation.

Avery Johnson’s return under center is the headliner. The sophomore QB didn’t just flirt with greatness last year—he chased it. With 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and another 605 on the ground, he’s the type of dual-threat weapon that gives defenses nightmares. Pair him with Dylan Edwards and Joe Jackson—who combined for over 7 yards a carry last season—and you’ve got a backfield that can cook in every direction.

K-State also upgraded its offensive arsenal with portal additions like Jerand Bradley from Boston College and Caleb Medford from TCU. These are plug-and-play, ready to stretch the field and open up space underneath. With Matt Wells taking over the offensive reins, expect more tempo, more creativity, and a heavier dose of Johnson’s legs.

Defensively, the Wildcats aren’t just solid—they’re scary. They’re bringing back 35 sacks worth of pass-rushing heat, and reports say this might be the Big 12’s best unit. Joe Klanderman has been running this defense for 6 years now, and that continuity shows. The schemes are sharp, the communication’s crisp, and they know how to clamp down in crunch time.

But here’s the catch: the Big 12’s new look isn’t exactly a cakewalk. Road trips to Utah, Kansas, and Baylor are no joke. And don’t forget their international opener against Iowa State—in Dublin. Yup, the Wildcats are going global. ESPN’s FPI gives them a 19.9% shot at winning the conference, projecting an 8.6–3.7 finish. That’s a nod of respect, but also a reminder: no one’s handing them the crown.

So, can Kansas State finally punch their ticket to the title game? Absolutely. But only if they learn from the ghosts of seasons past. Because in the Big 12, hype dies fast. And every misstep in October becomes a headline in November.