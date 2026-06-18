Cincinnati Issues Public Statement After Brendan Sorsby’s Agent Claims School Knew About Gambling

After Texas Tech cut ties with Brendan Sorsby over his gambling issue, his agent, Ron Slavin of Lift Management, came forward and blasted his former school, Cincinnati, claiming the program had known about his addiction the entire time. That accusation clearly didn’t sit well with the university.

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“If anybody should be questioned or catching heat, it should be Cincinnati,” Slavin told via 105.3 The Fan in Dallas right after Sorsby withdrew his lawsuit and entered the NFL supplementary draft. “Because they knew for two years and never said anything or didn’t do anything about it. That’s the part of the story that gets lost.”

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He confidently claimed Cincinnati knew about Sorsby’s heavy sports betting during his tenure and did absolutely nothing about it, and let him play despite that. However, Cincinnati wasn’t having this narrative. The university quickly dropped the public statement, saying they would never knowingly play someone breaking NCAA betting rules.

“Statement from Cincinnati Athletics. We will reiterate what we have said before. All of our student-athletes receive extensive gambling education multiple times throughout the year, and we would never knowingly play an athlete who violated NCAA sports wagering regulations. If we ever became aware of impermissible wagering, we would report to the NCAA and comply with sanctions,” Pat Forde shared on his X handle.

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Did they know about his sham? Yes, it appears the school was warned.

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The court documents say that in August 2024, the school’s compliance department got an alert from ProhiBet because Sorsby reportedly tried to create an account on the fantasy sports app PrizePicks. So, according to the documents, the school received information that could have alerted them to the issue months earlier. Whether they fully understood what was happening or took action is a separate question.

When officials confronted him about it, the quarterback had an excuse ready, apparently. The former Bearcats gunslinger claimed that he was only trying to access the app to check lines or place legal wagers on non-NCAA sports like UFC and NASCAR.

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Sorsby claimed he was blocked from the app and didn’t make any actual bets. Because the university didn’t have the legal power to dig through his personal phone or bank accounts, they gave him some extra gambling education and closed the case. The drama didn’t stay in Cincinnati, though.

Sorsby later transferred to Texas Tech for $5.1 million deal, which triggered Cincinnati to file a $1 million breach-of-contract lawsuit against him. Not long after the move, the full truth came crashing down. It turned out Sorsby had a severe gambling addiction and had placed over 9,000 bets over four years, including wagers on games played by his first school, Indiana University.

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Once everything about the betting came out, Sorsby briefly went to a treatment program for gambling addiction. He and his lawyers then went to court against the NCAA and won a temporary ruling that allowed him to play for Texas Tech this season. However, the ruling caused a big backlash, with several Big 12 schools threatening not to play Texas Tech if Sorsby played.

With the NCAA appealing the ruling and the conference melting down around him, Sorsby decided the college football environment was just too toxic. Now, the quarterback is preparing for his NFL luck.

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A Texas high school to host Sorsby’s Pro Day

Brendan Sorsby is officially holding a private Pro Day workout at Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas.

Usually, prospects get to show off on a fancy college campus surrounded by teammates. But because Sorsby completely dropped his roster spot at Texas Tech and officially withdrew his lawsuit against the NCAA to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft, he is no longer legally permitted to train on university grounds.

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He has to head back to a local high school stadium in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to prove his football career isn’t totally over.

Despite the baggage, NFL talent evaluators are still incredibly interested in what he can do with a football. The rumor is that teams like the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks will be in attendance. According to some reports, the Browns might send their scouts for due-diligence.

If a franchise wants Sorsby, they have to submit a secret bid stating the exact draft round they are willing to give up for him. The team that bids the highest round wins his exclusive rights, but they have to forfeit that exact pick in the regular 2027 NFL Draft. Because teams hate wasting future draft picks, Sorsby has to put on a flawless, mind-blowing show in Texas to convince general managers that he is worth the premium asset and the public relations headache.

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If a pro team bids a second-round pick on him on draft day, which’s scheduled to happen by July 16, he could land a four-year rookie contract worth nearly $8.9 million. Everything comes down to July 10 and how he sells himself.