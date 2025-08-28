CJ Carr Confirms His Immediate Action After Marcus Freeman’s QB1 Call Amid Rece Davis’ Revelation

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr has been running ahead of time. He had picked the Heisman buzz while Mario Cristobal was yet to crown him as the QB1. Why wouldn’t he? After all, Carr is a blue-blooded quarterback who is the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr. The same coach who led the Wolverines to a national championship in 1997. Carr must have been living under the hope of carrying on this legacy in Notre Dame. And finally, the day has come. On August 26, ND HC Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish announced that Carr would be the team’s starter against Miami. And guess what he first did receiving the QB1 crown?

Texts and calls must have been made to his family and close ones. However, there was someone special who received the call. That’s none other than his predecessor, the former Notre Dame QB, Riley Leonard. On August 27, Notre Dame beat writer Jack Soble revealed some inside story. He tweeted, “One of the first things CJ Carr did after Notre Dame named him QB: He called Riley Leonard.” And how did the conversation go? “Riley’s message was just be myself,” Carr said. “Go out there and let it loose. You’ve practiced and prepared for the last two years for this moment coming up and the moments to come.”

Now, that’s exactly what Carr must have been looking for. A little bit of reassurance. This came after Carr failed to catch the spotlight when The Athletic ranked him at No. 49 while ranking every projected starting quarterback in the FBS. However, he soon picked up the momentum, finding a place in Andy Staples’ list of Heisman dark horses. According to the analyst, Carr runs with +4500. For a better understanding, even though Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson has the highest odds, Alabama Crimson Tide’s Ty Simpson and Ole Miss Rebels’ Austin Simmons at +4000 odds. Now, what made Cristobal choose Carr?

The competition has been tight with junior Kenny Minchey after Steve Angeli left. Cristobal gave a rundown on the path he took for clarity, “They were both really, really good statistically, and I just had to make a difficult decision. I had to trust my gut a little bit, what I felt like we needed going into Week One versus this opponent (and) who will be able to handle that decision the right way.” Now that Carr has Leonard on speed dial, doesn’t that call for some uncalled comparison?

Already, there have been enough concerns surrounding Carr, given his lack of experience, since he made just one appearance. Cut to Leonard, he has been remarkable throughout the 2024 run, coming with 269-of-403 passes, 21 touchdowns, and 2,861 yards. Finally, it ended with a place in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. For the ones doubting Carr, here comes some new information from the ESPN analyst.

CJ Carr’s late-night shenanigans that defined his dedication

It’s often difficult for a 20-year-old to avoid the spotlight. But Carr did it like a pro. He kept on polishing his skills and working on himself at a time when he would get some privacy and give 100% focus. That’s when ESPN’s Rece Davis poured about Carr’s shenanigans. His night out plans are basically driving to the Notre Dame campus and spending time by himself.

As Davis shared, “There are stories about CJ Carr last year in the wee hours of the night, being caught on cameras inside the Notre Dame Practice Facility by himself. Working on footwork, ball handling, all the attention to detail.” As fall camp opened at the beginning of August, Carr did not look young anymore; he had bulked himself up. However, there have been some dud moments too. Minchey had gathered more praise after his fall camp feat.

As Steve Wiltfong wrote on X, “Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey hasn’t popped up out of nowhere. Had some injuries in high school, but when he was on the field, he was accurate and could zip it around the yard. He certainly stood out at the Elite 11 Finals.” Even though the Saline, Michigan, product led a touchdown drive, he also threw interceptions on back-to-back plays.

This was addressed by analyst Mike T Singer, “My sources believe that Minchey had the better day overall. Minchey took care of the ball (zero INTs) and takes a more cautious approach with letting the ball rip downfield. This lines up with what Blue & Gold has been hearing throughout camp. He had a solid, consistent day.” It’s year four for Marcus Freeman. Will CJ Carr be his fourth time charm or his biggest regret?