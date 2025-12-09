CJ Carr’s Mother Takes Offense as Notre Dame QB Humiliated in Public

Essentials Inside The Story CJ Carr's mother takes a bold stance on backup QB

Football is in his mother’s bloodline

CJ Carr's hype train never extinguishes

CJ Carr’s mom, Tammi Carr, never misses a chance to cheer her son on, from viral social media posts to stadium stands. Yet her protective streak extends beyond her own. When Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s backup quarterback got in trouble, Carr stepped up to defend him, treating him like family even without a blood tie.

“Quilters gonna quit,” tweeted NFL insider Dan Dakich on December 9, resharing Pete Byrne’s report that CJ Carr’s backup, Kenny Minchey, is planning to hit the portal.

“What is wrong with you?” came CJ Carr’s mom’s stern reaction.

It’s similar to how Patrick Mahomes’ family defends their son, and the criticism goes to the next level.

Minchey joined Notre Dame’s Class of 2023 as a four-star after flipping from Pittsburgh. He saw the field in 10 games over three years, all off the bench. In 2025, he battled redshirt freshman CJ Carr for the starting QB spot. But CJ Carr came out on top.

In five outings this season, he went 20-of-26 for 196 yards and added 84 rushing yards with a score. The Hendersonville (Tenn.) product now enters the portal as one of the most intriguing young quarterbacks available, with two years of eligibility to offer his next team.

Minchey’s top potential landing spots? Vanderbilt Commodores, now quarterback-less after Diego Pavia’s departure, lead the pack. Louisville Cardinals, Virginia Tech Hokies, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Kansas Jayhawks also make sense as possible homes for CJ Carr’s backup.

Wherever Minchey ends up, Tammi Carr will be in his corner. CJ Carr’s mom has football in her blood. Her father, Tom Curtis, suited up for Michigan in the 1960s, and she even worked for the university herself.

At points during camp, insiders believed Minchey actually held the edge thanks to his steady play. CJ Carr’s aggressive style sometimes opened the door for turnovers. But in the end, CJ Carr’s strong finish in Notre Dame’s final scrimmage convinced Marcus Freeman and Mike Denbrock he was the right quarterback to guide an offense poised to be one of the top rushing units in the FBS.

Insiders called the quarterback race a true 50-50 coin flip. But with CJ Carr planting his flag this season, Minchey’s outlook in South Bend is blurry at best. So, hitting the portal seems like the logical move.

While Minchey’s future lies elsewhere, Carr’s status at Notre Dame has never been more secure.

CJ Carr’s hype train never slowed down

Back in July, even before the curtain rose on the 2025 season, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr hype soared high. “So I’ve got CJ Carr from Notre Dame,” Andy Staples said as he discussed dark horse Heisman candidates.

One name dominates Notre Dame’s quarterback history: Brady Quinn.

The former Irish legend and current Fox analyst holds nearly every major passing record in the sport. And even he viewed CJ Carr as the challenger to watch.

“He will be the best,” tweeted the Notre Dame legend in October.

Now in December, the freshman quarterback has delivered on every bit of his four-star hype, ranking third nationally alongside Heisman contenders Diego Pavia, Julian Sayin, and Fernando Mendoza with 9.4 yards per attempt.

Add in 2,741 passing yards and a 24-6 touchdown-interception line, and he has powered one of the country’s most explosive offenses in his first year. However, as per On3’s reports, his odds sit at +50,000.

Even with so much on his plate, CJ Carr’s world revolves around family. The loss of his youngest brother, Chad, shaped his perspective. He passed away at age five from DIPG, a heartbreaking, inoperable brain cancer, in 2014.

“I’m proud to be part of a group of donors matching every gift to ChadTough Defeat DIPG, up to $300,000 today. Double your impact and help future families faced with DIPG,” CJ Carr said, taking an initiative in his late brother’s honor.

So, Tammi Carr’s protectiveness suddenly feels deeper.