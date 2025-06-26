Coach Prime Has Already Decided QB1 Between Julian Lewis & Kaidon Salter, Claims Big 12 Insider

Coach Prime doesn’t do “quiet” offseasons, and this one has been no different. It’s tough to say goodbye to Heisman contender Shedeur Sanders, then the winner, Travis Hunter, and top targets like Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester. Deion Sanders and his CU staff entered rebuild mode with the accelerator floored. The Colorado Buffaloes brought in 33 transfer portal additions — 17 of them on offense — making this one of the most aggressive roster flips in the Big 12. But no decision has been dissected more than who replaces QB1 in Boulder.

Between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and phenom freshman Julian Lewis, Sanders had a tricky call to make.

On Big 12 Insiders, 247Sports analyst Brien Hanley slotted Kaidon Salter at No. 12 on his conference QB rankings. But for Hanley, the story doesn’t end there. “Kaidon Salter from Colorado. Look, good year in 2023, took a step back in 2024 at Liberty, so we’ll see what happens. We heard a lot of inconsistencies in the passing game coming out of the spring,” Hanley said. His tone wasn’t dismissive, just measured — a nod to Salter’s experience but also his volatility.

What followed, though, was a more pointed prediction. “I think by week six, seven, Julian Lewis is going to be the starting quarterback. They put a lot into this kid. He’s really good. He’s the future.”

And that may not be a wild guess. Big B added, “Depending on where Colorado’s season is, I think Julian Lewis is going to be the starter by that time frame. That’s not hating on anybody… that’s just where I see Colorado’s season. I think they’re going to need a shot in the arm to be able to get going, and I think the youngster is going to be able to provide it.”

Even though he labeled Kaidon Salter the starter for now, the tone carried a cautious skepticism. As for Salter, the former Liberty standout had a dazzling 2023 season but regressed in 2024. It’s not just about offensive command, but also about whether he can adjust to the pace and physicality of the Power Five after two years in the Group of Five.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 1, 2023; Lynchburg, VA, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) holds up the Conference USA MVP trophy after the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Williams Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

The external expectations for Deion Sanders don’t exactly scream “breakthrough year.” ESPN’s latest FPI has the Buffaloes ranked No. 49 nationally. A staggering 26-spot drop from where they finished last season. Their projected win total? Hovering between 5.5 and 6.5. That’s bowl-eligible territory, but barely. Even worse, the FPI gives Colorado just a 2.4 percent chance to win the Big 12 and a mere 3.1 percent shot to make the CFP. That’s a reality check for a program that began last season as the toast of college football but ended it with a thud.

Talent isn’t the issue. The Buffs are bursting with skill-position athletes. But it all circles back to QB play — and whether Salter can be the guy who navigates them through a transition year. If not, Lewis waits in the wings, armed with elite traits and a readiness that belies his age. “They put a lot into this kid,” Hanley reminded. “He’s really good.” Colorado hasn’t had a true freshman passer of this caliber in a long time, and while patience is normally the path, Coach Prime might not have that luxury if wins don’t come early.

But what if we were to talk amongst Buffs’ top five incoming transfers on the offensive side of the ball? Then, where would the assumed veteran in Kaidon Salter be? SI ranked it for us.

CU’s fab five has Kaidon Salter top Buffs’ offensive arrival

If things click just right in Boulder, the Colorado Buffs could be cooking with gas on offense again in 2025. The talent’s there, especially among the newcomers, but improved run-game efficiency will be critical. Still, when breaking down the Buffs’ top five incoming transfers on offense, Sports Illustrated placed veteran Kaidon Salter at the top of the list.

Now, it’s easy to see why. “Veteran Kaidon Salter enjoyed a stellar career at Liberty and is now favored to beat out incoming freshman Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis for Colorado’s starting quarterback job,” SI noted.

Salter brings a proven track record, having racked up 5,887 passing yards, 2,063 rushing yards, and a jaw-dropping 77 total touchdowns. In 2023, he led Liberty to a 13-1 record. “Salter knows how to win at the college level and appears ready to make some noise in the Power Four,” SI added.

Right behind him? Wideout Sincere Brown slides in at No. 2. At No. 3, we have former Florida State star Hykeem Williams. Up front, the line gets help from ex-JUCO standout Zy Crisler at No. 4 and Tennessee transfer Larry Johnson III at No. 5.

Do you agree with these rankings, too?