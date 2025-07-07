Coach Prime’s Colorado Gets Major Recruiting News On Sunday

Don’t let the sunglasses and swagger fool you. Deion Sanders has been cooking something serious in Boulder. While college football folks were wondering if Coach Prime still had the juice on the recruiting trail after back-to-back NFL goodbyes from Shedeur, Travis Hunter, and Shilo Sanders, Colorado just shook things up again. On a sleepy Sunday, Sanders reminded everyone that he’s still a problem, especially when it comes to flipping the script on the haters.

Despite battling health issues and falling behind early on the 2026 recruiting track, Coach Prime just landed five new commitments—two four-stars and three three-stars—helping the Buffs punch their way out of the basement. Yep, Colorado just climbed to No. 100 in the national class rankings, and while that may not sound fun, it’s a whole lot better than where they were sitting a month ago. And the magic isn’t over yet.

The spotlight right now? D’Montae “Chico” Tims. Originally committed to Mizzou, Tims pulled the plug in May and has been weighing two options since: Louisville or Boulder. He was set to make that decision on July 5, but hit the brakes at the last minute. Scott Proctor of DNVR Buffs broke the news: “Change of plans: D’Montae “Chico” Tims tells me he won’t be announcing a commitment today.” So why the delay? Simple.

Tims is torn. He’s looking for more than logos and swag—he wants the right fit. But here’s the kicker: Colorado might still have the upper hand. On July 6, according to Rivals’ recruiting predictions and Buffs insider page Ralphie Run Recruiting, Deion’s still got the inside track.

“Colorado has been showing love consistently,” Tims told 247Sports. “Just the energy around the program, especially with Coach Prime leading it, is something different.” He wasn’t done. “They see my versatility and believe I can be a big part of what they’re building… It’s not just hype, they’re speaking to my goals.”

For a 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety who posted 29 tackles, 3 picks, and 2 sacks as a junior, Tims is looking for a place that feels like home. Colorado’s recent track record under Coach Prime—especially on defense—makes Boulder a strong fit. Throw in coaching from former NFL stars and you get why the Buffs remain squarely in the mix.

So far, Deion’s 2026 class features 4-star CB Preston Ashley, tight end Gavin Mueller, and JUCO prospect Domata Peko Jr. It isn’t deep, but the pieces are promising. And Tims? He might be the spark that this class needs. If he picks Colorado, that No. 100 ranking won’t stay triple digits for long.

Add in the names like Jordan Clay, Xavier Payne, and suddenly the Buffs are more than just a story. They’re building something. It’s not perfect, but it’s progress. And with Coach Prime calling the shots, don’t be surprised if Colorado’s recruiting trail goes from slow burn to full-blown wildfire by the end of summer.

Now, speaking of wildfire, keep your eyes on Rodney Colton Jr.

Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes are in the race for 4-star LB Rodney Colton Jr.

The four-star linebacker from Georgia has the Buffs squarely in his final three, alongside Ole Miss and Florida State. With his commitment set for Saturday, the clock’s ticking. And from the sound of it? Colorado is making serious noise.

“It was fun at first, now it is just h—,” Colton told BuffStampede. The recruiting grind has him spiraling, but he knows what’s at stake. “I am going to be praying a lot, just letting God take me and lead me to the right school. They are three good schools with good coaches. I just want to pray about who is going to develop me and make me ready for the next level.”

Colton isn’t your average four-star. Ranked No. 21 among linebackers in the class of 2026 and No. 305 overall by 247Sports Composite, this 6’1″, 220-pound monster tallied 51 tackles, 12 TFLs, six sacks, a pick, and a forced fumble last fall. He was once committed to South Carolina before decommitting in January, and guess who came calling soon after? Yep, Coach Prime.

Enter linebackers coach Andre’ Hart. Colton’s visit to Boulder left a serious impression. “Coach Hart is a great man, I am not going to lie,” Colton said. “He is down to earth, he is cool, cordial, all of it. He is always checking in the most, making sure I am good, making sure my family is straight.” That’s real talk.

Colorado’s chances? Far from a long shot. The staff is hustling. Colton’s recruitment feels like a proving ground for Deion’s second wave—less flash, more finish. If he joins, Colton would be another anchor to a defense that’s slowly but surely climbing the Big 12 ladder.