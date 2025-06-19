Coach Prime’s CU Buffs Make Big Announcement for 100-YO Miss Peggy After Fulfilling Her 2-Decade Long Wish

Not many fans can say they’ve lived through a century of Colorado Buffaloes highs and lows, but Miss Peggy isn’t just any fan. She’s 100 years young, a living embodiment of Buffs loyalty, and she’s got one request—simple, bold, and backed by two decades of waiting: just win, baby. Football or basketball, she doesn’t care. Just make it count, at least in the Big 12. And thanks to Deion Sanders and his team’s heartwarming gesture, Peggy’s going to be there to see it, front and center.

The University of Colorado just made Miss Peggy’s wish come true in the most CU way possible. With help from Coaches JR Payne and Tad Boyle, she was gifted the “golden ticket.” A full 2025–26 season pass to both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Assuming Deion Sanders has the football season covered—and let’s be honest, he better—Miss Peggy is officially locked in. Her wish? That Colorado finally makes it back to a bowl game, something she voiced before the start of last season. When the Buffs broke that two-decade drought, it wasn’t just a win for Boulder—it was a victory for Miss Peggy’s faith.

Peggy’s golden ticket moment hits even harder, knowing how tough the upcoming season could be. Athlon Sports prediction—ranking Colorado 50th nationally—is hardly the sunshine-and-roses forecast she likely hoped for. The post-Shedeur Sanders era begins now, and that question looms large: Who’s going to command the offense in Boulder? Enter Kaidon Salter, the presumed front-runner. A transfer known for his dual-threat ability, Salter brings a different dynamic to the offense, but no shortage of pressure. Taking over for Coach Prime’s own son? It’s about legacy.

While all eyes will be on the QB1 position, the real makeover is happening on the defensive side. With Travis Hunter, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, and Shilo Sanders no longer patrolling the secondary, Colorado’s defense will be rooted in its front. The Buffs’ heart now beats in the trenches, where Arden Walker, returning from injury, hopes to anchor a unit bolstered by new blood. Jehiem Oatis, Tavian Coleman, and Samuel Okunlola will rotate in a 4-2-5 hybrid look that could give Colorado a more physical, aggressive identity. But it’ll take time—and buy-in.

Despite the turnover, the message remains: don’t count the Buffs out. Deion Sanders’ rebuild was never going to be a one-year wonder. What we’re watching now is a culture shift in real-time. Although there’s another piece of sad news for Miss Peggy, a prediction by ESPN.

ESPN predicts a nail-biter season for Deion Sanders’ crew

Miss Peggy got her golden ticket; ESPN had to go and rain on the parade with a glass-half-empty kind of forecast. According to the latest Football Power Index (FPI) projections, the CU Buffs are looking at a tightrope walk in 2025, predicted to finish with a 6.5-5.5 record. Fringe bowl territory. After a nine-win campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance last year, that’s not exactly the rocket-fueled leap fans—and especially Coach Prime—were hoping for.

The FPI paints a picture of a Buffs squad that’ll be scrapping for every inch. ESPN’s projection would place Colorado 10th in the Big 12 standings, which feels like a bit of a backhanded compliment. Yes, it suggests they’ll be competitive, but it also screams “middle-of-the-pack.” Meanwhile, the top of the table looks nothing like the Big 12 of old. ESPN’s crystal ball has Kansas State and Arizona State finishing one and two, respectively.

Surely the Buffs have work to do if they want to give her a proper encore.