Coach Prime’s Desperate Plea Gets Strong Cam Newton Backing as NIL Chaos Exposed

In his latest candid comments, Deion Sanders took a swing at what he believes is a broken system. What started as a critique turned into a challenge to the entire status quo. Now, Cam Newton has joined the conversation. Together, they’re exposing the cracks in this new era of college football. And when a Heisman winner starts echoing your concerns, people tend to listen.

Deion didn’t just call out “biker shorts” in his interview at the BIG 12 Media Days. He criticized the lack of a salary cap. He has always argued that schools with rich payrolls are steamrolling the rest of the competition. Now his message is echoing through the conference as coaches weigh the future of fairness in the sport.

“It’s got to be a salary cap on this stuff because this stuff is going crazy and nobody knows where it’s going to land, where it’s going to end,” Sanders said. He then doubled down on what he sees as a lack of oversight: “It’s like I would see a player that said he got an offer from another school. And I’m trying to figure out why you guys haven’t investigated, and how is that possible when the guy’s not in the portal?” As his frustrations boiled over, another voice rose in support. It was Cam Newton. The Auburn legend took the conversation further on his 4th & 1 YouTube show, reacting directly to Coach Prime’s viral comments. While watching the clip of Sanders, he offered a full-throated defense of the salary cap idea.

Responding to the fact that Colorado isn’t as big a program as some of the SEC giants, Newton laid out his perspective. “I don’t think that that’s Coach Prime’s angle here. The angle is, okay, if we set a salary cap in place, I can now compete, potentially compete with the University of Texas, with the University of Alabama’s, with the University of Georgia.” To hammer the point home, Newton drew a direct comparison to the NFL, showing how chaos would reign without guardrails. “You got the Indianapolis Colts would never compete with the Miami Dolphins if it wasn’t a salary cap,” he added.

For Coach Prime, these issues hit hard as his relationships with his students go above and beyond what is standard in the league. But for Newton, the lack of a salary cap is only part of a much larger problem. As he sees it, the real danger lies in the unchecked chaos of NIL deals. A system with flawed oversight and minimal safeguards for the very athletes it claims to empower.

Who is really winning in NIL?

Cam Newton has seen it all. From being a college star to an NFL MVP. So when he sounds the alarm on today’s NIL landscape, it’s worth listening to. For Newton, the problem isn’t about the money. It’s the murky middlemen, the lack of accountability, and the growing number of young athletes being manipulated in backroom deals. Behind the headlines and million-dollar contracts, he sees a system spiraling out of control. One where the players might be the last to benefit.

Furthermore, he pointed out that, unlike in the NFL, where sports agents must be certified, pass a background check, and typically hold a law degree or equivalent qualification, almost anyone can broker an NIL deal. “Do you need any type of higher learning to represent a player in high school or college? Not technically,” he said. “Most states, you don’t. Sometimes you need to be an attorney, but then no.” This has created a space for third-party brokers who promise lucrative deals with little accountability.

“There are people that’s out there that represent players that say this to them, ‘Man. I know University of so and so will give you 3 million because they just gave somebody else 4 million.’” These aren’t verified offers, they’re bait. The brokers use them to pressure schools and inflate player expectations, without the player ever entering the portal. Newton warned that this is only the beginning. “This is the darker truth to even that. There ain’t no stipulations on what he can broker himself.” In the NFL, an agent is capped at 3% commission. In NIL? The numbers are outrageous. “That person who brokered that deal can make upwards of 90%–99%. It’s no governing, bro. It’s really ridiculous now,” he added.

For both Cam Newton and Deion Sanders, the issue is about preserving the integrity of college football. Whether it’s the lack of a salary cap or the unchecked dealings in NIL, both men are sounding the alarm on a system that’s quickly spinning out of control. Different angles, but the same core concern. And in the end, Newton didn’t mince words: “Coach Prime is absolutely right. We need to get a grip of this. Yeah. Because it’s getting out of hand.”