Coach Prime’s Ex-Wife Nearly Missed Shedeur Sanders’ Browns Game but Settled the Score With His Father

When it comes to the Sanders fam, they never had to look outside for validation. After a rocky start in the pro league on Friday, October 10, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski named Shedeur Sanders as QB2. Four days later, Mom Pilar dropped a vlog where she revealed how she ran a race against time, stating just how close she came to missing Shedeur’s big day.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On October 14, Pilar posted important moments of that day stitched into one vlog on Instagram. The caption read, “Shedeur named QB2 – BIG SHILO comes to show support!” Looking gorgeous with her curls as usual, the mother of two was seen walking beside Shilo. Pilar’s voice was revving with excitement as she said, “My baby… I got both of my boys. We barely made it to the stadium you guys. Happy mommy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The game took place on October 12 at the Acrisure Stadium. Shedeur was the emergency third-string quarterback in the team’s first five games. Joe Flacco got the first four starts of the season, posting a 1-3 record, before being benched in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland’s No. 94 pick in this year’s draft. The move followed Cleveland’s narrow 21-17 loss to the Vikings. So, Pilar was all excited to be there for Shedeur’s big day.

She almost rushed to make it in time. And once Pilar was inside the stadium, the proud mommy was spotted having the best of times. She grabbed some hot dogs, popcorn, and a bottle of Gatorade and had the best companion for the game, her other son, Shilo. Pilar captured a funny moment, where the ex-Buffs safety mimicked Shedeur’s classic “watch flex” move. “I’m Shedeur today,” Shilo cheekily said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pilar Sanders’ sharp response to Shilo’s imaginary situation ft. Deion Sanders

Given the current situation, had Pilar had the chance to sacrifice anything for Shedeur to receive the QB1 baton, she would have done it. Knowing his mom’s strong emotions, Shilo whipped up an imaginative scenario. As the trio caught up for a quick chat at the Acrisure Stadium, the ex-Buffs safety asked, “Alright, so how about this? What if Coach Stefanski said if you and dad (Deion Sanders) sit next to each other for a whole game, then Shedeur can start? Would you do it?”

AD

“Honey, you’re never getting in,” Pilar said while laughing. Yes, that’s it. A short and blunt answer is enough to give a glimpse of where things stand between Pilar and Deion. That’s how Pilar continues her streak to grab the spotlight with every sideline entry she makes.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

For Shilo’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the fashionista mom turned up donning a custom “28” outfit. Things had been going rough for Pilar at that time after Shedeur went unavailable for the Browns-Eagles game. But she ensured to lift herself and her sons’ spirits. Earlier, Pilar was seen rooting for Shedeur wearing the “12” jersey. Wearing the “28’ jersey a week later, Pilar uploaded the clip with a sharp caption, “They say I’m Sassy…But that’s just the way I walk.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about shutting up haters with her words? Pilar Sanders is a pro at it. Back in August, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported, “NFL is fining former Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders $4,669 for unnecessary roughness.” And obviously, it did not fit well with Pilar. Then came her fiery opinion, as she reshared the tweet and wrote, “It’s all comedy at this point.” So, the haters think twice before messing with the Sanders boys.