Coach Prime’s Ex-wife Pilar Sanders Sends 3-Word Message to Daughter Shelomi on Her Return to Basketball Arena

The whole Shelomi Sanders transfer episode did turn heads. Till last season, Shelomi was under Deion Sanders’ wings. She played for the Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team. However, in April 2024, Shelomi thought of coming out of Coach Prime’s shadows and flipped to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. This left Deion very upset. Calling the decision “stupid,” Deion shared, “I am a father, I am a real father…where I come from, historically, kids follow their parents…when do parents start following the kids? That don’t work in my book.”

While Deion turned his back, Shelomi got the support of her mother, Pilar, through thick and thin. She kept on occasionally dropping some moral boosts for her daughter. For instance, on May 23, 2024, she posted Shelomi’s practice clip. Pilar’s caption read, “We got thangs to do.” Even a year later, the proud mom keeps channeling her cheerleader mom duties.

On June 12, the mother of three reposted an IG post from Huntsville Photographer, Arnold Cadayona, on her IG story. It caught Shelomi along with her Bulldogs mates Aniya Palmer, Rakiyah Beal grinding on the basketball court. The caption of the original post read, “Back in the Dawghouse 🐶 #BIGENERGY.” It was obvious that Pilar would add a special note for her sweetheart. Tagging Shelomi in a pounding heart emoji, Pilar wrote, “MY BEAUTIFUL BABEEEEEEE 👹👹 👹.” Shelomi’s growth showed how a little support can go a long way. When the world doubted her swapping move, Pilar trusted her. And she made her mother proud in the debut game itself.

Despite limited playing time—just ten minutes on the court—she managed to rack up an impressive 14 points, along with one rebound, one assist, and two steals. Deion and Pilar’s daughter won hearts through her noteworthy shooting feat, hitting 41.6% of her field goal attempts and draining 40% of her three-pointers. Besides the numbers, Pilar got to cheer louder for her daughter, after all, she knows how Shelomi has to push things harder every single day. The 21-year-old has been battling diabetes since she was 13. Now you know that Shelomi is called ‘Bossy’ for a reason.

Pilar’s daughter has shared about her journey. “I was really in denial and very insecure about it for so long. So one day I just made a video explaining my devices and what I’ve been through and I’ve gotten so much love since then. I kind of wish I had more of an open mind when I first got diagnosed.” The basketball star now relies on devices like Dexcom G7 and Omnipod 5 to keep track of her glucose level in the blood. Now, in this process, if she ever needs to look for a motivation to push harder, Shelomi knows where to look. Her mom, Pilar, comes off as Superwoman, tackling multiple duties yet focusing on her self-growth like a pro.

Pilar Sanders’ reinvention at 50

Professionally, Pilar is a successful woman. According to the Celebrity Net Worth reports, Pilar is estimated to have a net worth of $5 million. She started her career as a model and an actress. And gradually she climbed the ladder, landing notable roles in popular TV shows like Veronica’s Closet, Walker, Texas Ranger. However, she did not just restrict herself to acting. As time passed by, she also developed an interest in fitness. And guess what? She did not think twice before listening to her heart or following her passion.

Even at 50, Pilar chooses self-love and fitness every single day. On June 3, she posted a TikTok video on her IG story. In the mirror-selfie video, one can’t stop noticing her washboard abs. The caption read, “My 6 am Pre-Workout Hype.” Pilar has kept herself away from the silver screen. She now serves as a fitness instructor and trainer in her own venture, Pilar Fit 4Life. Just like she supported Shelomi, it was now payback time.

The latter story was a video posted by the Alabama A&M Bulldogs basketball star. In that video, Shelomi is seen in the driver’s seat. She tagged Pilar as the “pretty passenger princess.” It’s just her way to pamper her mother by driving her to her workplace. And even on the way, the mother-daughter duo had their little party time. As Pilar wrote, “On our way to our 2nd workout with half of my lashes done and Blondie wants to play 😂 smh.” Talk about a mother-daughter duo that’s truly unbreakable!