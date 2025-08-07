Coach Prime’s Ex-Wife Pilar Sanders Sends Vital Message as Shedeur & Shilo Receive Career Updates

For most of the Colorado Buffaloes fans, one of their wishes remained unfulfilled. And guess what it was? The perfect reunion of the four: Deion Sanders, his ex-wife Pilar Sanders, and their sons Shedeur and Shilo. While the two brothers came up with a sly plan as they took their last walk in Boulder, Deion, being a spoil sport, fled from the scene.

While the success of the Sanders brothers is often credited to their dad Deion, their mother Pilar also played a huge role in helping them to reach this far. The mother of three managed between her career and spending her time with her two sons and daughter, Shelomi. And when she couldn’t, Pilar was always there to support her kids on social media. After all, what better motivation than some kind words from one’s mother? This time too, there has been no exception.

Now that Shedeur and Shilo are away from their family, chasing their NFL dreams, Pilar is cheering for them from afar. Well, we know how the 2025 Draft has been a tough affair for the Sanders team. None of Shedeur and Shilo’s breakthroughs went as planned. But so what? Now that they have fallen into the grind, only good things await them, and Pilar could not be any prouder. On August 6, Football Forever dropped an update about Shilo’s role in the Buccaneers squad. And the comment section had Pilar clapping loudly, “ALL GOOD AND HIS BROTHER WAS LISTED AS 4th in the depth chart too! GOOOO BABY!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏” So what’s the big update all about?

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Football Forever (@footballforever) View this post on Instagram. Expand Post

The IG post revealed, “Buccaneers rookie S Shilo Sanders is the 4th-string safety on the initial depth chart🔻.” Well, the safety has been running uphill ever since he stepped into the NFL and went undrafted. But Pilar’s son is in no mood to give up. As per the reports, Shilo recorded “several” PBUs and even left Baker Mayfield behind for a tackle in an 11-on-11 during the practice sessions at the Buccaneers camp. Coaches are already noting improvements in his footwork. The post further shared, “Sanders, 25, has made a strong impression on Todd Bowles thus far, but he’s still buried in the safety rotation behind Tykee Smith, Kaevon Merriweather, and Rashad Wisdom.” While Pilar is happy with Shilo’s success, the happiness got doubled because both brothers’ careers are taking the same turn in their path.

On August 5, Elite College Football confirmed on IG, “Former Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has been listed as the 4th string QB for the Cleveland Browns going into the preseason…Fellow QB pick Dillon Gabriel is the 3rd string QB.” Well, Michael Lombardi had already sounded an alarm for Kevin Stefanski. On the 92.3 The Fan podcast, he shared, “It’s impossible to develop two young quarterbacks at the same time. It’s not college.” Yes, being a 4-string is often not glorified. But to Pilar, every minute step of her sons is worth celebrating. Now that her sons are away, how is the mom keeping herself busy?

Pilar Sanders’ own spotlight story

Time management has become easier for Pilar now. Earlier, she had to divide her time between Boulder and Alabama, where her daughter Shelomi plays for the women’s basketball team. But beyond being a mom, Pilar has an identity of her own. Even before being known as Deion’s wife, she had been a known face. The 50-year-old started her career as a model and an actress. Her breakthrough in her acting career happened with popular TV shows like Veronica’s Closet, Walker, and Texas Ranger. Eventually, she gathered a net worth of $5 million.

Even at 50, Pilar ensures to invest in her health and fitness. On June 3, she posted a TikTok video. She captured herself in her gym attire. That’s when fans noticed her washboard abs, that’s often difficult to maintain after having three kids. The caption read, “My 6 am Pre Workout Hype.” Pilar has been so invested in her fitness journey that she thought of taking it a step ahead. She founded Pilar Fit 4Life, an online fitness video program that guides individuals to achieve their fitness goals. Managing all these, Pilar ensures to be always there for her kids.

Not just for her sons, Shilo and Shedeur, but Shelomi as well. We have seen how Shelomi made Deion Sanders upset by leaving the Colorado Buffaloes. But Pilar has been a constant rock of support. The proud mom could not stop boasting about Shelomi’s success. On June 12, she reshared her daughter’s pictures from the A&M Bulldogs camp. It was topped with a note from Pilar that read, “MY BEAUTIFUL BABEEEEEEE 👹👹 👹.” Now you know what propels the Sanders siblings to push harder when things go rough.