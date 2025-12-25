Colin Cowherd Gives Dak Prescott-Like Ole Miss QB Massive Boost for NFL Draft

With two rushing touchdowns and one through the air, Trinidad Chambliss made a loud playoff statement. As Ole Miss cruised past Tulane Green Wave 41-10, Chambliss became the attention magnet, and now Colin Cowherd added fuel to his NFL talk. To the analyst, he sees shadows of the Dallas Cowboys’ star Dak Prescott in him.

“It was about six weeks ago,” said Colin Cowherd on the December 24th episode of his podcast. “I’m watching him play and I text that buddy of mine who’s GM. I said, ‘I’m watching a smaller Dak Prescott. I know you guys can’t draft him in the first three rounds because he’s tiny, but I love this kid.’”

When it comes to Chambliss’ NFL fit, the praise starts fast. Cowherd didn’t hold back, handing out one of his biggest compliments. The numbers tell the story: a 66.6% completion rate, 3,298 passing yards, 19 touchdowns to just three picks, plus 506 rushing yards and eight more scores.

That dual-threat juice shows up in the metrics too, earning Chambliss an 85.2 PFSN CFB Offensive Impact score and a 90.3 PFSN CFB QB Impact grade. Chambliss may not check the size boxes at 6’0″, 200 pounds, trailing Prescott by an inch and almost 40 pounds.

However, when it comes to sharing the same playing style, Chambliss ticks off the boxes with the NFL star.

Both bring advanced pocket awareness and real run-game bite. Cowherd sees upside in that toolbox, even if the body type doesn’t scream “prototype.”

The two-time All-American and two-time All-SEC quarterback from the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Prescott finished 8th in the 2014 Heisman Trophy voting.

Prescott’s storied tenure at Mississippi State produced 9,376 yards and 70 touchdowns, while Chambliss is forging his own legacy at Ole Miss with an impressive 3,298 yards and 19 touchdowns in just one season.



Like Prescott, Chambliss, too, landed at No.8 in the 2025 Heisman voting.

Chambliss just put his stamp on Mississippi football history, claiming the 2025 C Spire Conerly Trophy as the state’s top college player. Steering a turbocharged Ole Miss attack, he’s powered an offense that tops the SEC.

Now, what about his NFL Draft pick? “I would draft him fifth round,” said Cowherd.

Chambliss’ measurables raise eyebrows in draft rooms. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback sees more passes knocked down than most. His accuracy suffers when the pocket collapses.

Right now, that combo pegs him as a mid-to-late Day 3 prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With his NFL prospects now a hot topic, the question is whether Chambliss is ready to make the leap.

NCAA decision leaves Trinidad Chambliss’ in eligibility limbo

The Rebels quarterback is now hoping to get a sixth year of eligibility for the 2026 season.

“If he’s granted the waiver, the extra year will make him one of the most coveted players for college football in 2026 and could set up a compelling decision on where he might ultimately play,” reported ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Ole Miss made its move on November 16, filing a waiver for Chambliss’ sixth season and handing the call to the NCAA. But with more paperwork surfacing this month, the quarterback remains stuck in limbo, waiting on a verdict with no clear clock.

Because Chambliss has transferred across several divisions, his eligibility waiver has become more complicated, casting doubt on what comes next for him. While Ole Miss must be on edge about their quarterback’s eligibility, transfer portal threats are also looming around.

Thanks to their former head coach, Lane Kiffin. He joined the LSU Tigers even before Ole Miss faced the CFP game. And turns out that Kiffin has already appointed his family to woo Chambliss.

“Future tiger,” Kiffin’s son, Knox, commented.

Not just Ole Miss. With DJ Lagway hitting the portal, the Florida Gators also might appeal to Chambliss. Texas Tech Red Raiders just wrapped up a monster run to No. 4 in the country, but the QB room could be up for grabs next season.

That opens the door for a seasoned gunslinger like Trinidad Chambliss to walk in and show exactly what he’s made of. The NCAA holds the keys. If approval comes through, does the quarterback take the NFL leap or double down on college?