Colin Cowherd Names Another ACC Team Looking to Join SEC After Bill Belichick’s UNC

Who knew conference realignment could sound like an SEC soap opera? But buckle up, because just when we thought the dust had settled, whispers are turning into full-on roars. The Tar Heels have already caused a ripple under the stoic, hoodie-clad presence of their surprise head coach. But now? Another heavyweight may be packing its bags for the South. Colin Cowherd didn’t just throw gasoline on the rumor mill. He dropped a whole matchbook as well. And no, it’s not just North Carolina making moves behind the scenes.

Eight months into Bill Belichick’s UNC tenure, the surrealness hasn’t worn off. But the real drama? It’s playing out behind closed doors in boardrooms and legal meetings. According to Adam Smith from Inside Carolina, the Tar Heels aren’t just sniffing around the SEC. They’re setting the pace. Smith reported that under the direction of Chancellor Lee Roberts and advisor Alan Newmark, UNC has pinpointed the SEC as their desired destination, circling 2030-31 when the ACC’s exit fee drops from $93 million to $75 million. “Should UNC move to leave the ACC for another league, perhaps in the near future,” Smith wrote, “the SEC is where they’re aiming.”

But Cowherd took it a step further on The Herd. During a segment that caught fire on July 26, a Miami Hurricanes insider posted a snapshot of Cowherd dropping the real bomb: “Reports are swirling that both UNC and Clemson are talking to the SEC about joining their conference. No timetable yet, but it’s happening.” Clemson, the sleeping dragon in this tale, isn’t new to SEC whispers. But to have both blue-bloods talking simultaneously? That’s more than coincidence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And the timing’s no accident. Back in early June, Clemson and Florida State shook the ACC’s legal foundation with lawsuits aiming to dismantle the league’s Grant of Rights agreement. A deal that had basically handcuffed schools to the conference until 2036. The lawsuits got settled, but the result was a win for those wanting out. Suddenly, exploring the transfer portal for entire programs is back on the table.

Let’s keep it real: the SEC’s not going to hand out invites like they’re Halloween candy. It’s all about fit, market, and money. And while Florida State and Clemson have been loudest about leaving, North Carolina might have quietly played the smartest hand. Remember, Charlotte hosts the SEC Network’s HQ. That’s not nothing. And in a chess game where every market matters, the Tar Heels open up new real estate.

“Carolina could even be considered at the front of that pack, alongside Clemson,” Inside Carolina reported. And it makes sense. The SEC already owns Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. North Carolina fills a media and recruiting vacuum that’s been sitting untapped for years. While Clemson’s championship pedigree is undeniable, it may be the Tar Heels that hold the strategic ace.

But let’s talk Clemson now. The Tigers haven’t exactly been subtle. After suing the ACC and publicly challenging their Grant of Rights agreement, they were essentially begging to be freed from the shackles. The result? A clear path to leave as early as 2030, just like the Tar Heels. Scott Dochterman of The Athletic explained that Clemson’s legal win has opened a “serious path toward the SEC.” Though insiders say the SEC might be more interested in media expansion than football dominance, Clemson’s still got the juice. They just might not be first in line anymore.

The SEC may be pretending to play it cool, but we know better. Commissioner Greg Sankey has publicly said 16 teams is enough. Privately? The phone lines are heating up. And with the Big Ten’s TV deal expiring in 2030 and the SEC’s deal with ESPN ending in 2034, this is just the warmup.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clemson might want it more, but does UNC fit better?

The lawsuits filed by Clemson and FSU weren’t just temper tantrums. They were calculated moves. The settlement shifted the exit fee timeline, and that’s the big tell. From $93 million to $75 million may not sound huge. But when you’re moving whole athletic departments, that $18 million could be the gas money that gets you to the SEC.

Even more revealing? UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts reportedly had a hand in the settlement itself. That’s like negotiating the price of a house you already plan on buying. It’s no wonder Carolina was part of the “Magnificent Seven” who called for a bigger slice of the ACC’s TV pie two years ago. The signs have been there. They’re just getting bolder now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here’s the kicker. For all of Clemson’s push and bluster, it might be UNC that makes more sense long-term. The SEC has football prestige for days. But what they don’t have is a presence in North Carolina. And in media rights negotiations, untapped territory equals dollars. Clemson? Already surrounded by SEC teams. If this is about growing the empire, UNC might be the smarter play. Still, don’t count Dabo Swinney’s Tigers out just yet. Their brand, stadium, and fanbase scream SEC. And while Cowherd didn’t give a timetable, the fact that multiple insiders are mentioning both schools in the same breath means conversations are happening.

We might be a few years away from anything official, but 2030 is now the year to circle. That’s when the ACC’s exit fees drop and the Big Ten starts eyeing new partners. Whether the SEC wants a Jordan Brand jumpman or another Death Valley under its belt, one thing’s for sure: realignment is far from done. So go ahead, college football fans. Keep refreshing those message boards and praying to the gods of geography. Because if Colin Cowherd’s right, and this Tiger-Heel tag team hits the SEC? The college football map might need a full redraw.