brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

Colin Cowherd Names College Football Program That Owns Best OL & Backfield in Country

ByAmeek Abdullah Jamal

Aug 26, 2025 | 7:45 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

College football is officially here, and game week always brings the analysts out with their predictions. Everyone’s lining up with bold calls on who’s got the best players and units in the country. Freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith is already being teased as the breakout star, while Caleb Downs is drawing early love as the nation’s most dominant defensive force. And Fox’s Colin Cowherd proclaimed that one Big Ten powerhouse owns both the best backfield and the best offensive line, and in his words, “it’s not particularly close.”

So who’s Colin crowning? It’s Penn State. The same Nittany Lions that were a heartbreak pick-six away from a national title shot last season. On Joel Klatt’s show, Cowherd didn’t even blink when he said, “The best backfield in the country, and it’s not particularly close, is Penn State.” And honestly, he’s not pulling that out of thin air. In 2024, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen pulled off something no other PSU duo has ever done. Both cracked 1,000 yards rushing.

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Let’s break it down. Allen ran for 1,108 yards and 8 scores, while Singleton wasn’t far behind with 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns. Together? They are unstoppable. During the College Football Playoff, they weren’t scared of the big stage. Singleton added 366 yards and five TDs across 4 games, Allen went for 410 and three. That’s a thunder-and-lightning tag team built in a lab. Pro Football Focus even doubled down this preseason, ranking both in the top 10 returning backs nationally. Singleton at No. 3, Allen at No. 6. No other team has two backs in that range.

And Cowherd didn’t stop there. He looked at the big boys up front and went all in: “The best offensive line in the country, I don’t think it’s particularly close, is Penn State.” Now, that’s a spicier take. PSU’s line in 2024 wasn’t the flashiest, but it was rock solid. They only gave up 8 sacks all season, eighth-best in the nation, while helping the offense rip 3,200+ rushing yards. That’s steady protection with a side of mauling. Under coach Phil Trautwein, this O-line went from liability to a straight up problem for opposing defenses. Injuries came, guys shuffled in, but the machine never broke. Depth players like Drew Shelton stepped in and held it down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

That said, not everyone’s sold. Athlon had Penn State’s O-line ranked just sixth in the Big Ten last season. Behind Oregon, Michigan, and Ohio State. But that was 2024. This year, it’s a different story. 4 starters return, including center Nick Dawkins and left tackle Drew Shelton, giving PSU that chemistry most programs lack. Black Shoe Diaries straight-up called the line the “bedrock” of the offense, while Last Word on Sports thinks they’re Joe Moore Award contenders. Add in the experience, the beef, and the fact they’ve got one of the most dangerous backfields in the country running behind them? Suddenly, Cowherd doesn’t sound so wild. The real question is: can James Franklin finally step up and win against heavy-hitters?

Is 2025 Penn State’s year?

Here’s the million-dollar question. Can all this hype turn into hardware? Penn State went 13-3 last year, only to have their season ripped away in the semis by Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame squad. A pick-six in crunch time sent them packing. That sting hasn’t faded, and this offseason, the Nittany Lions moved like a team dead set on finishing the job.

It starts with Drew Allar. The former five-star has trimmed weight, trying to add more agility and quicker decision-making to his game. He’s got the backfield of Singleton and Allen behind him, but this year, he’s also got more weapons outside. Transfers Trebor Peña, Kyron Hudson, and Devonte Ross beef up a wideout unit that finally looks reliable.

What’s your perspective on:

Is Penn State's backfield truly unmatched, or is it all just preseason hype?

Have an interesting take?

On defense, Penn State stacked even more firepower. Zane Durant and Dani Dennis-Sutton are back, bringing the same chaos and aggression that’s been PSU’s defensive trademark. And the coaching carousel worked in their favor. Jim Knowles, the former Ohio State coordinator, is now calling the shots on defense.

Top Stories

1

Noah Lyles Fails to Qualify as Kishane Thompson and Kenny Bednarek Top 2025 List

2

CBS Commentator Confirms Caitlin Clark Reality Amid Heated Referee Confrontation vs. Lynx

3

Jim Harbaugh Breaks Silence on Trey Lance’s Future at Chargers After Benching Justin Herbert

4

Indiana Fever Slowly Fades Away as Caitlin Clark Signal Raises a WNBA Dilemma – Report

5

Deion Sanders Confirms Shilo Sanders’ Next Career Move After Todd Bowles Cuts Son from Buccaneers

6

Shedeur Sanders’ Family Friend Asks Kevin Stefanski to Be Real Amid Browns QB Cut

Still, nothing in the Big Ten comes easy. Allar’s biggest hurdle is the big-game spotlight. His accuracy dips against top-10 opponents, just like his coach. Until he proves he can hang with the elites in December, doubts will linger. Vegas has Penn State’s win total set at 10.5, with +750 odds to win the natty and +230 to win the conference. Translation: the books believe, but they’re hedging. Joel Klatt? He’s all in, ranking PSU No. 1 in his post-spring Top 25. That’s rare air, usually reserved for the Alabamas and Georgias of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

So, can Penn State really make this their year? On paper, absolutely. They’ve got the dogs in the backfield, a wall up front, an upgraded receiving corps, and a nasty defense. But football isn’t played on paper. It’s played on cold nights in Columbus, in whiteouts at Happy Valley, and under playoff lights when the pressure crushes most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Penn State's backfield truly unmatched, or is it all just preseason hype?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved