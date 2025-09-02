College Football Analyst Makes 8,000-Yard Claim for First-Year Starter as Garrett Nussmeier Surges in Heisman Odds

Ole Miss football had 15 players make their first starts as Rebels. However, that did not pose any hindrance as Lane Kiffin’s boys came up with one of the most dominant performances in the nation on opening weekend. They crushed Georgia State in mere specks of dust 63-7. While the whole squad deserves the due credit, the share of credit will be heavier for their quarterback Austin Simmons. The third year sophomore, replaced Kiffin’s favorite, his ‘dark horse’ Jaxson Dart. But Simmons ensured that the head coach no longer misses his former quarterback. Now, analyst Cole Cubelic could not stop humming about Simmons.

In Cubelic’s analysis, he only sees Simmons going full throttle on the gridiron. He sees him hitting the 8k mark. This obviously calls for the Heisman discussions. But when it comes to the potential candidates of holding the bronze trophy, LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier comes up top most in the conversation.

On the September 1 episode of the Cube Show: Presented By Wickles Pickles podcast, the analyst came up with review for ‘ALL SIXTEEN SEC games.’ That’s when Simmons called for some attention. The analyst stated, “Last thing on Ole Miss, Austin Simmons is incredible. Like one of the coolest kids you’ll ever sit down with. Like wild story about home school, play baseball at one school, football at another school, throws a beautiful ball. An intense kid that when you sort of crack the shell and get his personality behind that.” Simmons completed 20 of 31 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 21 Mississippi rout Georgia State on September 30.

Austin Simmons arrived at Ole Miss last season from Pahokee (Fla.) Moore Haven Junior/Senior. Back then, he was a four-star recruit. In the 2024 cycle, Kiffin’s quarterback was the No. 266 overall player and No. 19-ranked quarterback. Last season he appeared in nine games, when he came up with 19 of 32 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Starting with his 2025 run, Simmons gifted three touchdowns in just one game. To Cubelic, this is just the beginning of the Simmons craze.

The analyst shared, “I mean, and I I think I understand where this comes from, but like just a really cool kid, man. Like he’s hard not to root for. I’ll say that when you get a chance to visit with him, like I want him to rip it up. I do. And I think y’all know that whole dynamic, but like with him, I hope he throws for 8,000 yards.” What makes Cubelic count so high on Simmons?

His predecessor. Dart in his three seasons at Kiffin’s squad came up with 10,617 yards and 72 touchdowns. Now, with all this hype, the Heisman odds are bound to come up. But Nussmeier is stealing away all the spotlight from Simmons.

Austin Simmons’ hype gets overshadowed by Garrett Nussmeier

On July 16, inspired by Mike Sando’s NFL version, The Athletic dropped its College QB Tiers, ranking all 136 FBS starters. In that list, Simmons moved past the Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback, Dylan Raiola, who gave away Patrick Mahomes vibes. Simmons got the edge and earned the No. 37 spot as a fresh face in the SEC. Even before the 2025 season hype, Dart fully rooted for his successor.

“I’m really excited for the guys next year. Austin’s going to kill it. He was my guy. Just the conversations we’ve had—even since I left. Him calling me for advice. Me checking in on him. I’ve seen the portal pieces they’ve added, and this team’s going to be explosive. They’ll pick up right where we left off,” said the former Ole Miss quarterback.

Later on, On3 Sports, suggested that Simmons is a “Heisman Trophy Dark Horse” heading into the 2025 season. “Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons: +4,000: Last year was supposed to be the year the Rebels broke through and made the CFP, but they finished 9-3 and just missed the field,” said the report. But as per the latest intel, the LSU quarterback Nussmeier is new Heisman favorite at sportsbooks.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier took over as the new betting favorite to win the Heisman at sportsbooks (+650 at BetMGM). Just behind him is South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers (+700). Besides the Heisman odds, ESPN SEC QBR rankings came after week one. In that list Austin Simmons has been pushed down to No.13 with a 57.4 QB rating while Nussmeier stands strong at No.5 with 82.7 QB rating. Can the Ole Miss quarterback flip the cards?