College Football Athlete Gets Cut For Failing To Report After Mother’s Funeral, Now He’s Ineligible To Transfer

Defensive tackle Victory Vaka arrived at Western Kentucky expecting one last shot, then watched a routine offseason turn into a career‑blocking technicality. WKU says he failed to report on time, a label that now keeps him from using the normal transfer portal.

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On April 2nd, Vaka’s mother, Sarah Mataele, passed away unexpectedly. Naturally, football took a backseat as he flew home to comfort his family. Vaka says an assistant strength coach reached out before the funeral, shared a summer workout plan, and told him he did not need to be back on campus until June. Vaka planned to rejoin the team for those workouts once he had time with his family.

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With that June timeline in hand, Vaka stayed with his family and laid his mother to rest on May 9, 2026. Unfortunately, on May 26, his position coach messaged him asking where he was. A day later, WKU chief of staff Travis Taylor informed Vaka and his agent that his scholarship was being canceled.

However, just about a day later, WKU chief of staff Travis Taylor told Vaka and his agent that the school was canceling his athletic scholarship. WKU later told Vaka’s camp that the move also counted as a roster cut, which triggered his ‘failure to report’ status and blocked his transfer path. Because of this, Vaka cannot transfer to another NCAA school right now.

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Vaka’s agent, Jaykwon Jefferson, spent about two weeks calling and emailing WKU’s compliance office every day to try to fix the problem. When that did not work, the school suggested asking the NCAA for a special waiver. However, the NCAA denied the request and also rejected the appeal.

Vaka says his agent has interest from several FBS programs ready to sign the experienced lineman now, but NCAA rules currently prevent them from doing so. Not to mention, Vaka is currently only one semester away from graduating and completing his degree. So far, WKU head coach Tyson Helton and athletic director Todd Stewart have stayed completely silent and declined to comment or make themselves available to the media.

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The NCAA has also refused to comment on Vaka’s waiver request. Vaka said he is heartbroken by what happened. He called the school’s decision “inhumane” because it has put his final college football season at risk. All of this started because of a misunderstanding during the offseason, at one of the hardest times in his life.

The NCAA has already denied both his waiver request and his appeal. Because of that, Vaka has very few options left if he wants to continue playing college football. However, because his story has just gone viral via CBS Sports, his camp’s doing everything in its power to make it out of this alive.

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The possibilities for Victory Vaka

Since the normal process has not helped him, Vaka’s best option may be to take Western Kentucky University to court. His lawyers could ask a judge for an emergency order, saying the school treated him unfairly.

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If the judge agrees, Vaka could be allowed to transfer and join a new team right away while the case is being decided. The story has also spread across social media, and many folks and sports reporters have strongly criticized WKU for it. If the negative attention keeps growing, the school may decide to change his status from “failure to report” to a normal roster cut. If that happens, Vaka would be free to transfer right then.

If the football blockade doesn’t break, Vaka has to figure out how to finish his education. Unfortunately, because WKU snatched his athletic scholarship away, he will have to find a way to pay out-of-pocket, get financial aid, or rely on family to fund his final few classes so he doesn’t leave college empty-handed.

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If all things fail, Vaka’s college career is unfortunately over. The only option then would be a shot at the NFL or the UFL.