College Football Fans Ship Fernando Mendoza With Olympic Gold Medalist After Indiana QB’s Surprise Move

Fresh off a Heisman-winning season, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is making headlines again, but not for his potential No. 1 pick status in the 2026 NFL draft. It’s his social media game that has fans buzzing. A playful shoutout to an Olympic Gold Medalist has fans convinced a new power couple may be on the horizon.

“Alysa Liu am I doing it right?? #EpicPartner,” Mendoza posted a selfie along with the caption.

In the picture, Mendoza is spotted holding a Fortnite Crown and playfully biting it. His action was identical to that of Olympic medalists biting their medals, stemming from the tradition of testing the medal’s authenticity for gold. He was clearly impressed by Liu, a fellow champion who recently captured Olympic gold in Milan, ending a 24-year drought in American figure skating.

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The Chinese-origin skater earlier bagged a bronze in 2022 in the world event and became the 2025 world champion. But her Olympic victory is the biggest of all her achievements.

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Mendoza also shared the same story on Instagram, which came under Liu’s attention. And she took a screenshot of the quarterback’s story and made it into a collage, adding one of her pictures holding a bowl full of small gold rings and biting one.

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“Nah coming for the ice king? I eat these crowns for breakfast,” wrote Liu, followed by the same hashtag, “#EpicPartner.”

Mendoza’s post came for Liu, who stepped away from the sport, but her comeback felt stronger.

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“It’s all about The Foundation. No problem taking all those crowns @alysaxliu,” came Mendoza’s reply, posing with a headset.

“That’s cold @fernandomendoza You’re so going down!!” came Liu’s reply.

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Fans are hopeful for a romantic spark, though Mendoza himself admitted in January that his focus was elsewhere, stating his hectic schedule left little room for a relationship.

“Especially with the girls, it can be very distracting,” Mendoza continued. “You might find your first love in college, and stuff like that, but…I’m going to give everything my all, so if I have a girlfriend, I’m going to give her my all.”

But the fans are rooting high for the duo to take a step further together, romantically.

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Fans share their messages shipping Fernando Mendoza and the Olympic winner

Both the quarterback and skater are in their early twenties with only two years of age difference, making them an ideal couple. “I hope they fall in love,” wrote a fan. Mendoza, who is 22, is just 2 years older than Liu.

A Heisman winner and an Olympic winner—so what can be a better match? “Winning the Heisman and national championship while likely going #1 overall and then shooting your shot at Alyssa Liu with a Fortnite sponsorship,” commented another fan. Even though their sports are different, their passion for their careers might bring them together.

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Mendoza had earlier signed a paid partnership with the video game Fortnite, but this time he used it to strike up a conversation with Liu. “W rizz attempt,” wrote another fan. Making use of the crown, Mendoza pulled off the coolest ‘Hello.’

Expectations loom high for the Las Vegas Raiders as they are likely to land Mendoza with the No. 1 overall draft pick. “First overall pick and talking with Alysa Liu,” a fan dropped the comment, followed by a GIF. In that way, Mendoza’s professional and personal life is now running on top gear.

Even though Mendoza earlier claimed he would stay away from any love interest to keep distractions at bay, fans are pushing him to make the move this time. “Shoot yo shot broooooo!” another fan wrote.