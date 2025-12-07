College Football Playoff Bracket: Predicting Final 12 After Championship Week

Finally, conference championship week showed that some certified ranked teams just aren’t cut out for big games like they say. You can’t hide behind a weak schedule and expect to be called the No. 1 team in the country. It also gave SEC fans a hypothetical win in their long-running argument that Ohio State plays an “easy cupcake schedule,” especially after the Buckeyes’ shocking 13-10 loss to Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers.

Alabama didn’t help themselves either, getting embarrassed 28-7 by Georgia in the SEC Championship, a loss that puts their playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Kalani Siatke’s BYU also hurt its chances with a blowout loss to No. 4 Texas Tech, which likely knocks them out of the 12-team CFP bracket. With Alabama slipping, Miami suddenly has a path back into the playoff conversation, but there’s still the question of whether they’ll stay ranked behind Notre Dame even though they beat the Irish earlier this season.

Meanwhile, the ACC could be completely shut out of the playoff depending on how things finish. If Duke beats Virginia, it technically opens the door for the ACC to miss the CFP entirely. James Madison would likely slide into the field alongside Tulane as the top Group of 5 teams. Duke and Virginia, both sitting at 7–5 and locked in a tight overtime battle, won’t factor into the playoff no matter who wins, neither team has the résumé to get in. With championship week on the books, let’s predict the final 12 playoff bracket.

Final top 12 College football playoff bracket:

1) Indiana Hoosiers (13-0)

2) Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)

3) Ohio State Buckeyes (12-1)

4) Texas Tech (12-1)

5) Oregon Ducks (11-1)

6) Ole Miss Rebels (11-1)

7) Texas A&M Aggies (11-1)

8) Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

9) Notre Dame (10-2)

10) Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3)

11) Tulane Green Wave (11-2)

12) JMU Dukes (12-1)