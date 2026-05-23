College Football Program from Florida Takes Legal Action Against Four Former Players Over NIL Dispute

Florida Atlantic University (FAU) just threw a wrench into college sports by suing four of its former football players for legally breaking binding business contracts when they packed their bags. Word is, now, FAU is taking them to court in Florida to demand their money back.

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The whole drama centers on a sneaky trapdoor built into the players’ NIL contracts called a “liquidated damages” clause. Basically, FAU put a rule in writing that said: if you enter the transfer portal before your contract ends, you have to immediately pay back half of whatever money was left on your deal. The school not only stop from getting paid but also wanted to actively fine them for leaving early. On top of demanding the cash back, FAU’s lawyers are asking the court for extra penalties.

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To understand why FAU is so mad, you have to look at how much cash they were handing out to these four athletes.

Wide receiver Asaad Waseem was sitting on the largest goldmine. He inked a massive 15-month marketing contract worth $69,000 total that paid him up to $5,000 a month right before he bolted for Purdue.

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Linebacker Tyler Stolsky had managed to upgrade his initial minor deal into a heavily revised $45,000 contract. Meanwhile, defensive back Zion Paret was enjoying a highly consistent income of $2,000 per month on a steady $30,000 package. Then there is the crazy case of star running back Gemari Sands. He led the entire team with 465 rushing yards.

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Desperate to keep him, FAU handed Sands a brand-new $18,000 retention raise on New Year’s Eve, only for him to take the money and jump into the portal days later back in January.

Stolsky went to West Virginia, Paret went to UConn, and Sands took off for Florida State. Even though they are already practicing with their new teams, FAU is chasing them across state lines for tens of thousands of dollars. The intense pressure has already forced some of the players to radically shift their strategies. For instance, Tyler Stolsky has officially retained a prominent national sports law firm called Heitner Legal.

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Athletic directors and wealthy university boosters are completely exhausted. Athletic directors and wealthy university boosters are completely exhausted. FAU is explicitly following an aggressive legal blueprint laid out by the University of Cincinnati for the Brendan Sorsby case.

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Earlier today, the University of Cincinnati released a statement and explained that it decided to sue former quarterback Brendan Sorsby because it believes he broke the terms of his NIL contract. According to court records, Sorsby signed an 18-month NIL deal with Cincinnati in July 2025. The agreement reportedly said that leaving the school early through the transfer portal would count as breaking the contract.

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Sorsby entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2, when the winter transfer window opened, and then signed with Texas Tech only three days later on Jan. 5. Cincinnati says the contract clearly stated that Sorsby agreed to stay and play for the Bearcats for two seasons. The school also claims he agreed to pay money back if he transferred before the deal ended because it would financially hurt the program.

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In its statement, Cincinnati said it respects the agreements it makes with student-athletes and expects players to respect those agreements as well. The university said it plans to enforce the contract because it believes it has a responsibility to protect the school’s resources. Even with the lawsuit, Cincinnati thanked Sorsby for his time with the team and wished him success in the future.

Now, powerhouse programs across the Power Four conferences, including elite schools like Duke and Oregon, are watching these cases like hawks to draft identical litigation strategies.

End of the day, college football has shed its amateur skin. Universities these days are successfully using the civil court system to build their own highly punitive “buyout clauses.” Defense attorneys representing the athletes are preparing a fierce counterattack. It’s back-and-forth with these folks. They plan to argue in court that these clawback penalties are completely unfair and legally unenforceable under state labor laws.