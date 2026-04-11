College Football Program Ineligible For Post-Season After Failing Academic Requirements

Florida A&M University (FAMU) officially announced on April 10 that its football program is ineligible for all postseason competition for the upcoming 2026 season. It’s not often you see this happening. But the university seems to be heading in this direction, and for good reason.

This hammer came down from the NCAA because the team’s multi-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) score dipped below the mandatory 930 threshold. To put that number in perspective, the APR is a points-based system where student-athletes earn points for staying enrolled and remaining academically eligible. A perfect should be 1,000. But falling below 930 triggers these “Level Two” penalties.

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Because of this, the Rattlers are barred from the SWAC Championship, the Celebration Bowl, and the FCS playoffs, basically capping their season at the regular-season finale.

The sanctions go way beyond just missing out on a trophy at the end of the year, as they also hit the team’s daily grind with mandatory practice restrictions. Under these NCAA rules, the football program must cut their countable athletically related activities (CARA) from the usual 20 hours per week down to just 16 hours, specifically to redirect those 4 hours toward academic support and tutoring.

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This is a direct result of the university failing to meet the requirements of a “conditional waiver” that they were granted back in 2025. That waiver was supposed to be a safety net. But because the school didn’t show enough improvement in their academic infrastructure by the deadline, the NCAA pulled the plug and triggered the 2026 ban.

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University leadership, including President Marva Johnson, hasn’t minced words, calling the situation a “failure of institutional infrastructure” rather than a failure of the current student-athletes. Not going to lie, It’s a bit of a “sins of the father” situation because the NCAA uses a four-year rolling average to calculate these scores.

This means the failing data actually includes academic years from 2021 through 2024. So, safe to say, a period that predates much of the current coaching staff and administration. Even though the school has seen a 12% increase in overall student retention recently, the specific “points” lost by football players who left the program or struggled in class years ago are what’s dragging the current 2026 squad down.

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So the real question is, what measures they are going to take to get themselves out of this pit they dug for themselves.

Florida A&M’s damage-control year manifesto

Head Coach Quinn Gray Sr. is now tasked with keeping a locker room motivated when there’s no playoff light at the end of the tunnel. He’s been very clear that in his program, football and academics are now a 1:1 priority, with little to no margin for error.

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To fix the “infrastructure” issues, Athletic Director John F. Davis has implemented a massive Academic Action Plan. It includes hiring three new academic advisors specifically for athletics and investing over $250,000 into new tutoring software and study hall facilities.

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They’ve also appointed Dr. Gail Randolph as the new Faculty Athletics Representative to ensure there is a “real-time” bridge between the professors and the coaching staff so no player’s grades slip unnoticed or finessed.

Despite the post-season ban, the Rattlers still have an 11-game regular season to play. They will start their season on August 29 against Albany State at Bragg Memorial Stadium. After that, they are going to have a money game against Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes on September 10. That should bring in a significant payout for the athletic department. Moreover, they’ll still play the legendary Florida Classic against Bethune-Cookman on November 21 in Orlando, which often draws over 60,000 fans.

While they won’t be playing for a ring or whatsoever this December, the 2026 season is the art of damage control year for Florida A&M. They must hit that 930+ APR mark to be fully eligible again by 2027, regardless.