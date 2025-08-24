brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

College Football Program Penalized for a TikTok Dance on Saturday

BySoheli Tarafdar

Aug 23, 2025 | 10:02 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

Oh no, the 2025 season has already pulled up the curtains, and already the penalty book marked its first entry. And who got (un)lucky to be the first one to get their name written? Frank Reich’s Stanford Cardinals. They were facing off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, August 23, which is when they landed in deep soup. The courtesy goes to their defensive lineman, Clay Patterson. Now, that’s not what Reich signed up for while serving as interim head coach for the 2025 season. 

Reich, along with Stanford, had high hopes for Patterson changing the scenes for the Cardinals. After all, the position ranked second-to-last nationally in total defense in 2024. But here we are. 

On August 23, Unnecessary Roughness tweeted, “Aura Farming results in a 15-yard penalty.” But what’s the hoopla all about? Chris Vannini elaborated a little more. He tweeted, “Hawaii! Stanford got penalized for a TikTok dance after a deep sack, and Hawaii turns the drive into a TD and a 14-13 lead over Stanford, late 2Q.  Stanford had 45 yards of penalties on the drive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story…)  

ADVERTISEMENT

Stanford's TikTok penalty—Is social media ruining the game or just adding some fun?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved