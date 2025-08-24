College Football Program Penalized for a TikTok Dance on Saturday

Oh no, the 2025 season has already pulled up the curtains, and already the penalty book marked its first entry. And who got (un)lucky to be the first one to get their name written? Frank Reich’s Stanford Cardinals. They were facing off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, August 23, which is when they landed in deep soup. The courtesy goes to their defensive lineman, Clay Patterson. Now, that’s not what Reich signed up for while serving as interim head coach for the 2025 season.

Reich, along with Stanford, had high hopes for Patterson changing the scenes for the Cardinals. After all, the position ranked second-to-last nationally in total defense in 2024. But here we are.

On August 23, Unnecessary Roughness tweeted, “Aura Farming results in a 15-yard penalty.” But what’s the hoopla all about? Chris Vannini elaborated a little more. He tweeted, “Hawaii! Stanford got penalized for a TikTok dance after a deep sack, and Hawaii turns the drive into a TD and a 14-13 lead over Stanford, late 2Q. Stanford had 45 yards of penalties on the drive.”

(This is a developing story…)