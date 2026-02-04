College Football QB Asks Athletes to Prioritize Studies Over Sports as Transfer Portal Leaves 1200+ in Limbo

One of the coldest truths and harshest realities about college football is that “not everybody’s going to make a life out of it.” That has been a dream-wrecker for years. With the playing field leveling out, the competition has improved so much. There isn’t a place for everybody on a college roster, let alone the dream of making it to the NFL. The word is that more than 1,200+ ballers are stuck. The former D1 QB delivers big-bro advice to everybody out there who is waiting for hope: Prioritize studies.

On February 3, former college quarterback hopped onto X with a blunt reality check with 2 pages of wisdom all over it:

“Just some thoughts as I reflect and try to tackle every day life post collegiate career. I hope this reaches and can help any current or aspiring athletes to not lose sight of the bigger picture while being a student-athlete.”

The former South Carolina QB is seeing a lot of players get a tough reality check, especially with all the chaos in the transfer portal. As of right now, more than 1,200 scholarship players from FBS schools are stuck in the transfer portal without a new team to call home.

Truth is, there are way more players looking for spots than there are open scholarships, leaving about a third of those who entered still waiting for a phone call that might not come. So instead of dwelling and ruining your 20s over it, make it worth living.

JB’s primary message is simple: you have to prepare for life after sports, because that day is coming sooner than you think.

The biggest reason for this limbo is a major rule change: the NCAA scrapped the spring transfer window. In previous years, if you didn’t find a team in January, you had a second chance in April after spring practices. Now, the January 2–16 window is the only shot for most players. Many athletes get lost in this transition without any plan or proper formal education.

He even brings up his own past to make a point about having a fallback plan. When he was a player, his “Plan A” was the NFL, and he admits he messed up big time by not having a “Plan B.” He was 100% focused on football and totally ignored his classes and his future outside of the sport.

He got so caught up in being the “athlete” that he completely forgot the main reason for college: getting an education. That lack of a backup plan led to a scary and uncertain period after his playing days ended. So, his crucial advice to every single high school and college athlete out there is this: Do not wait to find something you love to do besides your sport. You have amazing resources available to you right now in college.

Use the career center, talk to people, and explore what else interests you. If you wait until you graduate to figure out your life, it’s going to be pretty scary as per Brown.

Ultimately, Coach Brown wants athletes to enjoy every minute of playing. Those times are special. But he stresses that you always have to remember to be a student first. Get that education, have a backup plan, and find something you’re passionate about that will last the rest of your life, long after the pads come off.

A little dive into Jason Brown’s career and post-college life

Jason Brown became a bit of a legend for his “never-quit” attitude as he moved through four different schools to finish his career. He first made a splash as an FCS All-American at St. Francis (PA) in 2019, where he led the conference in passing yards and touchdowns. When the school’s 2020 season got cancelled due to the pandemic, he decided to bet on himself and land at South Carolina for Gamecocks football.

His time with the Gamecocks in 2021 is what most fans remember him for. After starting the season as a backup, he got his shot and led the team big-time upset wins over Florida and Auburn. Those two wins made the program eligible for a bowl for the first time in years.

Despite the success, he hit the portal again after the school signed a big-name transfer, making a quick stop at Virginia Tech before playing his final season in 2023 at Jackson State.

Jason has hung up his cleats and moved on to a regular 9-to-5 life. He’s currently living in Arizona and working for State Farm, having recently got married. Even though he bounced around a lot, he still considers South Carolina his true “home” and has mentioned he’d love to get back into the game as a coach or staff member one day if the right opportunity comes up.