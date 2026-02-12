College Football QB Returns to Active Roster After Injury Forced Brief Coaching Stint

Injuries have been the ultimate dream-wreckers for players, just like Utah’s Cam Rising, who retired after a hand injury derailed him. But Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Tyler Cherry made a comeback to write an exceptional story. After being sidelined by an injury, he tried his hand at coaching. Now he’s back on the roster, ready to become the fuel for Curt Cignetti’s offense.

“NEWS: After more than a year away following a significant knee injury, former Center Grove quarterback Tyler Cherry is back on IU’s active roster,” reported IndyStar’s analyst Zach Osterman. “Cherry spent last season working as a student assistant coach. He will wear his old No. 15. #iufb.”

Cherry’s fate flipped during the Indiana Hoosiers’ first-round CFP game against Notre Dame in 2024. His knee took a massive hit. That’s when Cherry decided to take a season off to treat the injury. However, he did not sit idle. The Indiana quarterback strengthened his resume by serving as a student coach.

A four-star talent out of Center Grove, he checked in as the state’s No. 6 prospect in his class, per 247Sports. Cherry consistently moved the offense down the field in high school and gathered 5,461 yards. Along with it, he came up with 56 touchdowns, which is a very strong number for a high school quarterback.

His arm and leadership earned him the coveted Mr. Football honor at his position. Along with it, the Indiana star guided Center Grove all the way to the Class 6A state title game. Nevertheless, his recruitment process to Cignetti’s squad did not sail smoothly.

The 6-5, 215-pound player, a two-year starter, committed to Duke in May 2023. But the timing was off; Duke’s coach, Mike Elko, left for Texas A&M, so Cherry reopened his recruitment. When Duke hired Manny Diaz, Cherry decided to exit. A few weeks later, Indiana hired Cignetti as head coach in November 2023, and in December, Cherry committed to the Hoosiers.

Even after landing in Indiana, he saw the field just once. The quarterback checked into a 77-3 Week 2 defeat of Western Illinois, where he didn’t log a stat. The rest of the year became a redshirt season, soaking up reps and knowledge behind quarterback Kurtis Rourke, until his story took a dark turn. But Indiana did not turn its back when the disaster hit.

“Just kind of using a separate set of eyes and helps on gamedays,” said then-quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer. “Just kind of tracking coverages on the sideline. Just give him some things to do, to stay connected and involved. It’s been great.”

Whitmer’s path mirrors that of Clemson’s Paul Tyson. The Tigers’ star stepped into a student-coaching role while keeping his eligibility intact and holding to the emergency quarterback role.

Meanwhile, where will Cherry fit in Indiana?

What awaits Tyler Cherry in the Indiana Hoosiers camp?

The eligibility math works in Cherry’s favor. With a redshirt year burned and 2025 spent on the sidelines, the Indiana quarterback still has four seasons left to play as a redshirt freshman. He will also reclaim the No. 15 jersey, the same number he wore in 2024 before handing it off to Fernando Mendoza last season.

However, the Hoosiers’ quarterback room is filled to the brim. Cherry enters the room, featuring likely starter Josh Hoover from TCU, seasoned grad backup Grant Wilson, and redshirt freshmen Jacob Bell and Maverick Geske. The coaching roster, too, is revamped with Whitmer leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tino Sunseri returns and steps into the role. A big boon for Cherry. After all, Sunseri was the coach when he stepped into Bloomington in 2023. So, the quarterback’s entire freshman season unfolded under Sunseri’s watch.

But Indiana’s plan to start Hoover just delays Cherry’s opportunity. He might have to wait in the wings for a supporting role. However, the journey filled with hindrances only sharpens Cherry for the path ahead.