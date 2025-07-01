College Football Recruitment: Michigan, Oregon & Notre Dame Make Moves on Monday

Well, who said that the college football offseason is boring? The recruiting trail is on fire. The college football programs are running their last lap to add the final touches to their 2026 roster, some even kicking off their 2027 class. As per On3’s 2026 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings, right now, Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans are sitting at the top with 30 recruits locked in. The other college football programs are now trying their best to catch up.

Monday, June 30, marked one such day when more than one college football program sealed a hot deal with their dream recruits. The programs that made moves were the Michigan Wolverines, the Oregon Ducks, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Georgia Bulldogs.

On June 30, Hayes Fawcett posted, “BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Andre Clarke has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits.” The Richmond (Va.) Hermitage four-star defensive back Andre Clarke Jr. committed to the Wolverines, making him another blue-chip recruit in Sherrone Moore’s 2026 class. Was the chase easy? Not at all. The highly regarded cornerback held 30 Division I offers in college football. He even took official visits to SMU, Syracuse, Kentucky, Miami, and U-M. The final race was between the Wolverines and Kentucky.

The 6’1 185-pounder promised, “AGTG I’m ready to work #GoBLue.” Now, how well is his college football program ready to accept him? Moore’s Michigan will accept him with open arms as he comes off as the perfect package of instincts, athleticism, and tackling ability. In 10 games as a junior, Clarke totaled 23 tackles and three interceptions, per MaxPreps. As a receiver had a team-high 25 receptions for 473 yards and nine touchdowns.

The next college football program to catch a big fish is Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks. As Fawcett confirmed on June 30, “BREAKING: Class of 2026 IOL Koloi Keli has Flipped his Commitment from Cal to Oregon, he tells me for @on3recruits.” The Ducks won the race by flipping 3-star offensive lineman Koloi Keli from the California Golden Bears, bringing him in as an interior offensive lineman. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is rated as the No.87 offensive lineman in the class. Keli marks the college football program’s another Cal commit after Tommy Tofi. Keli came on a visit to Eugene earlier in June, and it stole his heart. After the commitment, he said, “I came…..I saw…..I conquered!”

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame also joined the pack, but for a 2027 target. Fawcett declared, “BREAKING: Four-Star LB Ellis McGaskin (2027) has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @on3recruits.” The Mobile (Ala.) Williamson standout, linebacker Ellis McGaskin, is the second player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2027 class. But he’s the first position player. The college football program got lucky to land McGaskin by beating out LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, and Texas A&M. This has been a huge catch for Notre Dame, indeed. The talented linebacker comes with a strong resume of having recorded 130 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass break ups and three forced fumbles as a sophomore. His freshman numbers are equally thrilling: 142 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Among the pack, one college football program got extra lucky on June 30.

The college football program that turned June’s final whistle into a recruiting roar

That’s none other than Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs. The college football program grabbed double wins on Monday. Fawcett confirmed, “BREAKING: Four-Star CB Donte ‘Tae” Wright has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits.” We have seen how the Bulldogs were going on a turbo mode on the 2026 recruiting trail. This time, they landed a commitment from the class of 2027 four-star cornerback Donte Wright out of Long Beach, California. He is joining the college football program’s another 2027 recruit from the state of California, Mater Dei wide receiver Gavin Honore.

The young chap has emerged as one of the more polished young corners on the West Coast. What’s his USP that blesses Smart’s squad? The combination he carries: quick feet, fluid hips, and strong instincts in coverage. For Georgia, as a college football program, the addition of Wright has become a national footprint in recruiting. After all, Smart and co. has long recruited the Southeast with dominance. The note the recruit left, “I’m home!!! Poly>SEC.” With the 2027 class gain, does that mean the Bulldogs have been left behind the college football front-runners in the 2026 race?

Definitely not. Fawcett announced the good news, “BREAKING: Elite 2026 DL PJ Dean has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits.” As per On3’s rankings, Dean is ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 4 DL, the No. 5 player in North Carolina, and the No. 45 player nationally. But out of all the college football programs that tried to woo Dean, what made him choose Georgia? His older brother, Jared Wilson, also played for the Bulldogs and was named an All-SEC selection after 12 games for the Bulldogs. “A dawg always finds his way home,” the new commit sounded all confident. That’s how June finished strong, stacking stars and flipping futures.