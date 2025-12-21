College Football World in Total Meltdown as Dan Lanning’s Oregon and Bob Chesney’s JMU Sit Worlds Apart

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt has been among the loudest voices questioning whether Group of Five programs belong in the College Football Playoff at all. As Oregon pulled away from James Madison in the first half, Klatt again made his stance clear, arguing that teams like the Dukes, and Tulane, should be competing in a separate, Group of Five–level postseason rather than facing Power Four opponents on college football’s biggest stage.

“I genuinely feel bad for these JMU players,” wrote FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. “They are a good football team who should be competing for a national championship on the appropriate level…now, most will only remember them for tonight…not their fault that CFB can’t figure out a proper post-season structure.”

In his view, the score and outcome against Oregon served as proof that James Madison simply cannot compete with Power Four programs in the current CFP format.

There is a case to be made for the concern Klatt raises. The talent gap was real, and the game rarely felt competitive. But the argument becomes more complicated when placed in recent context, particularly involving the Ducks themselves. Just one year ago, Oregon was on the receiving end of a similar CFP result.

In its 2024 playoff matchup against Ohio State, the Ducks were overwhelmed early and trailed 34-8 at halftime, a deficit strikingly close to the 34-6 scoreline James Madison faced against Oregon on Saturday. That game ended in a 41-21 loss, a larger margin than the 51-34 victory Oregon posted over JMU this time around.

Both games unfolded in nearly identical fashion: early separation, halftime blowout, and a final score that reflected a clear talent advantage. Yet in Oregon’s case, the Ducks’ presence in the CFP was never questioned. No one argued they didn’t belong or should be excluded from future playoff consideration.

The Ducks were not new to this stage. Oregon reached the CFP quarterfinals last season before falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl. This time around, they chased a different ending. But the routine hasn’t changed, aside from a 21-day runway leading into the matchup.

But in CFP [2025], Oregon’s defense has been elite, ranking No. 4 nationally in total defense at 251.6 yards allowed per game. They have been stingy on points, sitting No. 6 among the 12 playoff teams with just 14.8 points allowed per contest.

Cut to James Madison, it boasted elite defensive numbers. The Dukes ranked second nationally behind Ohio State by allowing just 247.6 yards per game. They sat fifth in third-down defense at a stingy 28.7 percent. Impressive, no doubt. But there laid a catch. Those numbers were compiled against Sun Belt foes, and Oregon represented a very different test.

The Dukes faced a preseason Heisman favorite and potential NFL early first-rounder in quarterback Dante Moore, who has thrown for 2,733 yards and 24 touchdowns against six interceptions this season. In James Madison’s two stiffest tests, against the Louisville Cardinals and Washington State Cougars, the Dukes’ defense surrendered more than 250 total yards in both games.

And the talent gap was just as stark: Oregon boasted six former five-star recruits and 52 former four-stars, while James Madison had zero five-stars and just three four-star players on its roster.

Nick Saban came up with the best analogy as a direct attack to CFP committee’s art of experimentation.

“Would we allow the winner of the Triple-A baseball league, the International League, I don’t even know the name of it,” said the GOAT. “Would you let them in the World Series? That’s the equivalent of what we do when JMU gets in the playoffs, and Notre Dame doesn’t.”

Klatt and Saban were not alone. Other analysts joined in, airing their grievances with the CFP committee.

The debate heats up after James Madison Dukes witnessed a poor fate in the hands of the Oregon Ducks

The final CFP rankings delivered a shocker. James Madison sneaked into the playoffs after Duke toppled the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC championship. This set up a clash between a one-loss Sun Belt powerhouse and a five-loss Power Four contender. Already catching heat, “People do not need to worry about another two-G5 year. It won’t happen,” predicted The Athletic’s Chris Vannini.

Many argue that power four teams with better overall résumés or bigger brands, such as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, were more deserving of a spot. “It’s like I’m taking crazy pills for a month. Never mind a top-25 team. JMU didn’t beat a single Top-50 team,” 247Sports’ Bud Elliott did not mince his words. “And these hipsters pretend they deserve to be in and we are lambasted if we don’t pretend along with them. They wouldn’t even be on scholarship at Oregon.”

Critics argue that even a dominant G5 team like James Madison may not be tested enough to compete against elite power programs, making the playoff matchup uncertain. “Ok, CFP. This was a nice experiment. Now cut the crap and get the 12 best teams next time,” wrote Ryan Clark, pleading at par rivalry.

Despite the hype, the analyst thinks the games themselves are poorly balanced or uncompetitive, calling them absurd. “I’m glad these schools were able to print CFP shirts and hats, make the Playoff posters and promote their program, but these matchups are so bad for the sport. No one wants to watch this nonsense,” wrote CFB insider CJ Vogel.

Locking in a G5 slot can make it seem like the committee is inflating a team’s position, rewarding conference ties over actual performance. “This is not James Madison’s and Tulane’s fault but this is an embarrassing day for CFB. Any sort of strong leadership and foresight could have prevented this,” analyst Brad Powers called out the CFP committee.

Time will tell if the 2025 misstep makes the CFP committee rethink its decisions. James Madison Dukes’ 51-34 stumble against Oregon is the perfect cautionary tale.