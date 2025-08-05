Colorado Athlete Who Failed to Make Broncos Roster, Now Signs for CFL Team; Deion Sanders Jr Reacts

Deion Sanders Jr has never been one to let a story go unnoticed—especially when it involves someone who once wore Colorado black and gold. Whether it’s a Pro Bowl-level stat line or an overlooked roster move, if a player ever stepped foot in Boulder under the Deion Sanders umbrella, Jr’s going to show love. That loyalty was on display again this week as one of CU’s lesser-known but hard-nosed offensive linemen packed his bags for Canada. He sure played just one season at Boulder, but made some true friends…

Justin Mayers, a former UTEP transfer who played just one season in Boulder, has officially signed with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “Thank You God!” he posted shortly after the announcement. It’s a meaningful step for the 6-foot-4, 320-pound guard who played in 11 games and started seven for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024. He manned the left guard spot for six games and started once at right guard—offering a rare level of versatility and toughness in a room that saw constant reshuffling last fall.

After going undrafted earlier this year, Justin Mayers was invited to rookie minicamp with the Denver Broncos but didn’t make the final cut. Still, the path wasn’t lost on Deion Sanders Jr., who responded to Mayers’ CFL announcement with a simple but emphatic “Yes sir” on social media. It’s that type of backing—small gesture, big message—that’s become a signature move from the Coach Prime lineage.

And it’s earned, not gifted. Mayers arrived in Boulder as a 247 Sports four-star transfer with a composite rating of .8800, ranking No. 144 nationally and No. 6 among IOL in the portal. He wasn’t a household name, but his tape spoke volumes.

In 366 pass-blocking snaps during the 2024 season, Justin Mayers allowed just two sacks, five hurries, and seven total pressures. That’s quietly solid production in a Power Five conference, especially when factoring in CU’s constant rotation up front and struggles to establish continuity. Mayers brought calm to chaos—a quality that may have flown under the radar in draft rooms but it clearly didn’t go unnoticed in Winnipeg.

His new coach, Mike O’Shea, is building a revamped roster up north, and it just gained a former Buff who knows a thing or two about fighting for a role. Bring in some 2025 Hula Bowl College All-Star Game experience to Winnipeg.

Deion Sanders Jr’s NFL media dreams hit a wall

Deion Sanders Jr, better known in the social media streets as ‘Bucky’, might have caught a rare W from the top of the football food chain—but the road ahead still looks like gridlock on third-and-long.

During a recent appearance on The Morning Run, Sanders Jr. dropped a bombshell that had content creators buzzing. “We supposed to expand into the NFL teams. … Roger Goodell gave me his blessings,” he said. That’s not any small feat. Getting a nod from the NFL Commissioner to bring Well Off Media—the wildly successful behind-the-scenes content hub tied to Coach Prime and CU football—into the most tightly controlled media ecosystem in sports is a huge deal. Most creators wouldn’t even dream of such access.

But hold the champagne. “It’s a battle. We’re not in the position we thought we were going to be,” Sanders Jr. admitted. Why? Because Goodell’s blessing doesn’t mean you’re getting the keys to all 32 castles. Individual NFL teams still control access to their facilities and media coverage—and some aren’t ready to roll out the red carpet just yet.

So while Well Off Media might be on the NFL’s radar, they’re still waiting for true field-level clearance.