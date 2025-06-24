Colorado Coach Andreu Swasey Turns Heads With Fierce ‘You’re Dumb’ Message

When Coach Prime’s voice went quiet, someone else had to fill the void—and boy, Colorado’s strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey didn’t just fill it, he lit the whole room on fire. While Deion Sanders is away from the Colorado Buffaloes recovering from a health scare, Swasey just dropped a verbal haymaker in the locker room that had players locked in. In a behind-the-scenes video posted on June 23, Swasey took center stage in the Buffaloes’ locker room—and didn’t hold back.

With Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, and Travis Hunter all off chasing NFL dreams, Colorado is entering a bold new chapter. But as the Buffs gear up for the 2025 season, Deion Sanders’ absence left a temporary leadership vacuum. That void didn’t last long. Andreu Swasey, who joined the Colorado staff this offseason, brought some serious fire to the locker room.

In a fiery speech captured by Reach A People and posted on YouTube, Swasey set the tone with an unmistakable edge.“Wherever you at, I don’t care if you in Switzerland, get your ass up early and work out. And then do whatever you do the rest of the day. Close your eyes, get up, do the same again. Work out, do whatever you gotta do before the crack of dawn, and then do whatever you want.” Swasey said. “You got all the rest of the day to do. If you don’t do that, you’re dumb. I’m not even laughing — it’s straight. If you do that, you’re dumb. I don’t give a — we trying to win games. We trying to get you in the best shape.”

That wasn’t motivational talk—that was a battle cry. Swasey, who joined the Buffaloes this offseason after stints at Miami and FIU, stepped into Sanders’ absence like he was born to lead. He laid it out plain and clear: mediocrity has no room in Boulder. The Buffaloes are trying to build a disciplined, consistent program that can win in the Big 12. Swasey made it clear: you don’t get to slack off just because Coach Prime isn’t around.

Coach Swasey doubled down on schedule: “You know what time the game is, you know when we play, don’t you? You know the schedule. Yeah, so you know the schedule. Ain’t no tricking. Ain’t no tricking. All that — trick with the bird. We talking about real stuff. So we all know that, right? So let’s make sure we be smart about how we handle the break. I’m saying be smart on your break, but just make sure you working. Everybody.”

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2025 season kicks off on August 29 against Georgia Tech. It’s a big year. With a revamped-untested-roster and a full slate of Big 12 games, the pressure’s on. 7 home games—more than they’ve had in decades—offer a solid foundation, but matchups against TCU, West Virginia, Kansas State, and Utah on the road are no joke.

The Buffs finished 9-4 in 2024. But now, they face a future without the trio that defined the Deion Sanders era so far—Shedeur, Shilo, and Travis Hunter. Oddsmakers have Colorado’s over/under win total at 6.5. That says all you need to know. They’re good, but they’re not invincible. The good news? The Buffs are low-key stacked with fresh talent. QB Kaidon Salter & 5-star Julian Lewis. Wideout Omarion Miller could be a breakout beast, and the D-line, led by Arden Walker and Alabama transfer Jehiem Oatis, is far from soft.

But it all comes down to mindset—and that’s where Swasey’s words ring loudest. This team can’t afford to coast. And until Coach Prime returns, Swasey’s voice is the one echoing through Boulder.

Deion Sanders’ quick health update

As the Buffaloes prepare for their season opener, fans have one question: when is Coach Prime coming back? While Sanders has stayed out of the spotlight due to an undisclosed health issue, his son, Deion Sanders Jr., offered a hopeful glimpse in a recent Well Off Media YouTube video.

“It’s a beautiful thing ‘Coach Prime’ back active, moving around,” said Sanders Jr. “God is great. Not back active moving around, but it’s progress. It’s a beautiful thing, man.” The video showed Sanders fishing and relaxing with former Colorado star and current Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter. That visual alone gave fans a breath of relief. While the health scare hasn’t been fully detailed, Sanders’ long history of battling blood clots—including multiple surgeries and two toe amputations—is well known.

Earlier this month, Sanders acknowledged the seriousness of his condition in a podcast with Asante Samuel. “This is at a whole nother level,” he admitted, noting that he’s lost about 14 pounds during the ordeal. Although he had to cancel a speaking event in Florida, he reassured fans on social media that he’s on the mend. “Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! … I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I’m excited to get back to Colorado,” Sanders wrote.

His son, Deion Jr., has been by his side in Texas during recovery. On a livestream, he gave some perspective: “He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he’s going through, what he went through. … Until then, I’m going to sit here with him.” With Colorado set to face Georgia Tech on August 29, the countdown to Sanders’ return is on. Whether he’s pacing the sideline or still recovering, his imprint on this team remains massive. And until then, leaders like Swasey are holding the fort—and doing it loud.